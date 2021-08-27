UL’s athletic department will not require fans to be vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend home game at Cajun Field this fall.
The department is recommending fans wear masks inside the stadium, as well as self-monitor for symptoms prior to attending any game.
There will also be hand sanitizer stations located throughout the facility and socially-distant seating will be available on the east side, on the hills and in the upper deck for fans not wishing to sit near others.
There were no announced restrictions to tailgating.
Other than those contingency plans, attending UL games will be very much like it was in 2019 prior to the pandemic.
“The Department of Athletics will follow the state and CDC policies and procedures and will make adjustments if necessary,” the department said in a release.
The No. 23-ranked Cajuns are scheduled to play their first of six home games on Sept. 11 against Nicholls, followed by a Thursday, Sept. 16 meeting with Ohio University.