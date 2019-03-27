In his mind, it was never an option.

But when a placekicker suffers a major knee injury, doubts arise in his ability to make a full comeback.

So far during this spring season, UL’s senior placekicker Stevie Artigue has calmed many of those fears.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Artigue said. “I’m blessed that I’m able to play still.”

Understandably, his raw power isn’t back to normal just yet, but special teams coach Matt Powledge is pleased with Artigue’s progress.

“I think a field goal standpoint,” Powledge said. “I’d be totally fine rolling him out there, especially 45 and in. If we wanted to go for a longer field goal, we’d probably look at maybe using one of the other guys. But I have seen just in the first week and a half.

“The more comfortable he gets and the more reps he takes, I think he’ll gradually grab that leg strength back.”

At one point during spring already, Artigue’s enjoyed stretches of making 10 in a row and 13 out of 14 to show that his accuracy has return. And Artigue isn’t even concerned about the length.

“I think it’s going to come around with consistency, not so much power, which it’s pointless to be able to make 60-yard field goals, because that doesn’t happen too often,” Artigue said. “I’m just trying to do my job and help the team.”

UL head coach Billy Napier is quite pleased with Artigue’s progress, both as a kicker and also as a student-athlete.

“I’m excited that Stevie is healthy and able to participate in spring,” Napier said. “Certainly right now he’s very effective as a placekicker. He’s cleared. He’s a 100 percent cleared to play, no issues medically. I’m excited because we’ve got a guy whose had to go through some adversity.

“The guy’s been through really good years here as a player, maybe years where he’s struggled and had to go through the rehab process and the discipline that goes with that. And I think he’s grown and matured. He’s in a real good place and I think he would tell you the same thing.”

Artigue definitely concurs. In fact, going through all the obstacles has improved him both personally and in his kicking.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m ahead of where I was before the injury, because I learned a lot mentally throughout the process,” Artigue said. “I was a little arrogant before the injury. Life just kind of humbled me. It put me where I need to be, on track.”

Despite the difficulties, Artigue said he never even considered giving up.

“No, never,” Artigue said. “That was never a thought in my mind. I’m not a quitter. I just have to show that I can do it again, to myself.”

These days, Artigue is counting on that improved mental approach making a difference this fall after missing all of 2018 with the injury. After a modest season of making eight of 15 field goals as a true freshman, Artigue was a second-team All-Louisiana selection as a sophomore, making 19 of 24 with 18 touchbacks kicking off.

As a junior in 2017, he improved that to 19 touchbacks and a 62-yard kickoff average, as well as making 10 of 14 tries on field goals.

“It wasn’t a specific moment, but tearing your ACL really taught me patience and patience is a form of maturity,” Artigue said. “That goes a ways in other aspects of your life. I’m more grounded if that makes sense.”

Also giving Artigue confidence is how quickly the chemistry has been developed this spring with new snapper Paul Boudreaux and new holder Jarrod Jackson.

“Paul Boudreaux and Bam Jackson have been serving it up to me on a silver platter,” Artigue said. “They’ve been making it easy. I trust Bam and Paul a lot.

“It usually is (tougher with new roles), but with them two, it’s easier than it’s ever been.”