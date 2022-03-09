Then it was Kandra Lamb’s turn.
Coming off a few rough outings, UL pitcher Meghan Schorman bounced back with a few outstanding performances out of the bullpen to get back on track.
Lamb did the same thing with her relief outing Wednesday to help the No. 22-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns down McNeese 5-3 Wednesday at Lamson Park.
“Yeah, that was good,” Lamb said. “That was a good place to get my confidence back and getting myself back on the mound and feeling a lot more comfortable in my own skin out there, which was good.”
The Cajuns improved to 13-4 on the season, while the Cowgirls dropped to 10-9.
UL will return to the field at 6 p.m. Friday when it opens Sun Belt play against Georgia State at Lamson Park.
“Really good,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said of Lamb. “We needed to see her have a great day today. She’s a self-less kid, so that was a really good situation for her to come in and pick Meghan up. It was fun to see her out there smiling and just really going at it and attacking batters.”
Lamb entered the game with two runners in scoring position and no outs. She posted a zero in that frame and only allowed one run on three hits with no walks, two hit batsmen and six strikeouts in four innings for the win.
Offensively, two red-hot freshman continued their torrid paces early on in Stormy Kotzelnick and Samantha Graeter. Kotzelnick was 1-for-2 with an RBI double, while Graeter was 2-for-2 with a two-run double.
“I’m just happy to get it done for my team,” Graeter said. “Any opportunity I get to help and help us get a win is worth it.”
The Cajuns scored first in the bottom of the fifth with Kotzelnick in the middle of it as usual.
She led off with a walk, advanced on Maddie Hayden’s bunt single and scored on Laney Credeur’s fielder’s choice ground ball.
Graeter got things going in the second, singling with one out and scored on Kramer Eschete’s grounder to second was misplayed. UL squandered a chance to score another run with Kotzelnick’s line drive to center resulted in a double play at third before Melissa Mayeux crossed the plate.
Schorman began getting in trouble in the third. Caleigh Cross and former Cajun Kendall Talley singled to set the table. Josie Willingham got one run home with an RBI single and Jil Poullard’s sacrifice fly tied it.
Schorman was pulled after giving up a single to Chloe Gomez and a double to Toni Perrin to lead off the fourth. On came Lamb and she avoided any damage with a strikeout out and a pop out that resulted in an inning-ending double play at the plate.
“Tonight, my job coming in in relief was really to throw strikes and change the momentum in the game,” Lamb said. “Coming in in that situation, I knew I had to get ahead and decrease as much damage as we could.”
Getting out of that jam sparked UL’s offense with a three-run frame for a 5-2 lead.
“McNeese has got a good team with a lot of speed,” Glasco said. “I thought our kids embraced that. When they scored, we scored. It took one inning to get our feet back on the ground.”
Jourdyn Campbell doubled to right ahead of an Alexa Langeliers walked.
Graeter got her batting average up to .600 with a two-run double to right, before scoring on Kotzelnick’s clutch two-out double to left for the three-run cushion.
“With this team, all of us are so self-less,” Graeter said. “Any chance that we get that we can help, we’re always able to do it.
“Staying in a groove, I work really hard. Whenever we can in practice, I get the extra reps and when I’m given the opportunity, I take advantage.”
Talley made it 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI double in the sixth to cut UL’s lead to 5-3.
“Not at all,” Glasco said of Talley’s good performance. “Kendall’s a competitor. That kid is a great competitor. Nobody knows that better than us. We know she’d compete. I said that all winter, ‘Every time we play Kendall Talley, she’ll go 3-for-3.’ That’s just who she is. It was really kind of fun for me as a coach to see her do that. I’m glad we got the win.”
