The rubber begins to meet the road for the UL women’s basketball team at 2 p.m. Saturday against UL-Monroe at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe.
The Ragin' Cajuns are in seventh place in the Sun Belt Conference with three games left to play. But UL’s record is 6-4 in the league, and the second-place team has three losses. Some leapfrogging is certainly possible.
The goal is to finish in the top four to earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
“All we can worry about is to try to take care of what we have, and at the end of the day hopefully we’re third or fourth,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said.
UL is certainly rested after beating Texas-Arlington on the road 62-57 in its previous game last Saturday.
“We’ve been kind of beat up,” Brodhead said. “We’ve been resting (Destiny) D-Rice and on Saturday, she looked like she was back to her old self. Ty (Doucet) was also kind of banged up.”
Doucet is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds on the season, and she has a streak of eight straight games with a double-double.
An Alabama transfer, Rice is averaging 9.3 points and 3.9 rebounds with 54 assists and 26 steals this season.
Lanay Wheaton, an Old Dominion transfer, is another key weapon for the Cajuns at 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game.
“I think Lanay is starting to feel a little more comfortable,” Brodhead said. “From the beginning, she’s looked pretty comfortable on the offensive side. It’s just the defensive side that we’ve been working with her, and I think she’s starting to buy in a little bit more.
“She’s filled in really good. Lanay’s filled in and D-Rice has done a wonderful job. Our transfers have been really good for us. Without them, we would have been really in a bind.”
Brodhead is confident the Cajuns will finish strong, including hosting the two Georgia programs next weekend to finish out the regular season.
“Our coaches do a great job at practice at being consistent on focusing on what our game plan is,” Brodhead said. “Every day there’s a plan that we put together. For us, this is a really focused team and a lot of it is because of the assistant coaches and what they demand daily.
“For young athletes, if you’re consistent with them, they start to buy in. I feel good about where we’re at going into the tournament, that we can be a little more consistent.”
That focus is critical in this matchup because UL-Monroe is 4-21 overall and 0-11 in Sun Belt play, so the Cajuns can’t afford to lose Saturday.
“I think the thing that scares me is, man, they’re really aggressive on rebounds, so they’re going to try to get second shots,” Brodhead said of the Warhawks, whom UL beat 76-55 on Jan. 29. “We were able to kind of turn them over and our turnovers were low. When our turnovers are low, we’re tough to beat.
“That was the thing that we did really well (in the first meeting). I think D-Rice ran the offense pretty patiently and we shot it pretty good. But to start the game, they were getting some second shots and we kind of corrected that at half.”