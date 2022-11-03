INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
UL win would be third straight over Troy and seventh in last nine and put the Cajuns one win shy of bowl eligibility. Troy win would be sixth straight, longest since 2017.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s O-line vs. USM front seven – The Trojans’ front wall is only allowing 101 rushing yards a game and collected 25 sacks on the season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson has collected 30 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns on the season.
Troy: Senior linebacker Carlton Martial is only 33 tackles shy of setting the all-time record for career tackles with 513 entering Saturday’s game.
FACTS & FIGURES
Cajuns lead the all-time series 13-9, including six of the last eight …Troy’s defense ranks second nationally in fewest runs of 20-plus yards allowed with two … Troy’s defense has held four opponents under 300 total yards this season … Troy’s offense ranks 14th nationally with 65% of its TDs covering 10 or more yards … Troy is plus-1 in turnover margin, compared to plus-7 for the Cajuns … Since 2018, UL is 14-3 against Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field … Troy’s leading rusher DK Billingsley has 472 yards and four TDs, while UL is le by Chris Smith with 305 yards and two scores … Both offenses have access to two seasoned QBs – UL’s Ben Wooldridge (108-184-4, 1356 yds, 12 TDs) and Chandler Fields (54-95-3, 608 yds, 7 TDs) and Troy’s Gunnar Watson (126-196-7, 1745 , 6 TDs) and Jarret Doege (44-64-3, 575 yds, 5 TDs) … Defensively, Troy has collected 25 sacks, compared to 20 for UL … UL’s scored 59 points off 19 turnovers this season, compared to 34 for Troy off 13 turnovers … Cajuns are averaging 26.6 points and 367.1 total yards a game, while giving up 21.5 points and 342 total yards a game … Troy is averaging 22.5 points and 382.8 total yards, while allowing 19.5 points and 329.1 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
1 – Number of rushing touchdowns Troy’s defense allowed in October, fewest in the nation.
27 – Number of sacks allowed by Troy’s offense this season.
19 – Number of pass plays of 30-plus yards by Troy’s offense, sixth most nationally.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Penalties
Troy’s been much better at avoiding flags this season with 45 for 388 yards, compared to 62 for 533 yards for the Cajuns.
2 – Momentum grabbers
Troy’s defense has only allowed opponents to score on only four drives following a Trojans’ score this season (13.8%) – way ahead of the national average of 31.4%.
3 – Big downs
UL’s offense is now converting 40% on third down, compared to 32% for Troy. On the fourth down, though, Troy is converting 56%, compared to just 33% for Cajuns.
4 – Strong finishers
Troy’s defense ranks 11th nationally in points allowed in the fourth quarter at 4.0 points per game, and 8.6 points per game in the second half.
SCHEDULES
TROY (6-2, 4-1)
Sept. 3 At Ole Miss, L 28-10
Sept. 10 Alabama A&M, W 38-17
Sept. 17 At Appalachian State, L 32-28
Sept. 24 Marshall, W 16-7
Oct. 1 At Western Kentucky, W 34-27
Oct. 8 Southern Miss, 27-10
Oct. 15 Texas State, W 17-14
Oct. 20 At South Alabama, W 10-6
Nov. 5 At Louisiana, 4 p.m.
Nov. 12 Army, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 ULM, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 26 At Arkansas State, 2 p.m.
LOUISIANA (4-4, 2-2)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At ULM, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, W 38-18
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, L 39-24
Nov. 5 Troy, 4 p.m.
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
Troy 23, Louisiana 16
Every expectation is the Cajuns will play hard, especially on Senior Day. Much like last week, all signs point toward a low-scoring game. USM ended up putting up 39 points and the Cajuns moved the ball up and down the field for three quarters. Troy’s defense might be the best one so far. While the Cajuns continue to find an identity, the Trojans seem to have developed a winning formula behind a stingy defense. The one potential fatal flaw for the Trojans is allowing 27 sacks – something UL fans can keep an eye on.