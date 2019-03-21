The athletics department at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is mourning the loss of two staff members who died recently.
Leonard Wiltz, who worked for the University for more than 40 years, passed away at his home in Lafayette March 14, according to a release from Patrick Crawford, an assistant athletic director.
Leonard served in many capacities with the department, bringing a tireless work ethic, an engaging smile, and a quick joke, the release said.
Lynn Williams served more than 30 years as equipment manager for the Ragin’ Cajuns. It was a job he loved, and he was loved in return by the many student-athletes and staff he impacted over the many seasons he worked with the University, the release said. Lynn passed away at his home in Lafayette on Wednesday.
"The entire Louisiana Athletics family mourns the loss of these two special individuals," Athletic Director Bryan Maggard said. "Both Leonard and Lynn dedicated their lives to the service of the University of Louisiana and its student-athletes. The impact they had on so many people will serve as their legacy, and both will be dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families."
UL alumni and fans have also expressed their grief on social media.
"Good ones go too soon," Samantha Cristelle Walsh. a former Cajuns softball player, posted on Facebook. "I remember days I wanted to quit, I’d go sit in your office and we’d talk for hours. You'd always tell me to keep my head up. You will definitely be missed. Love you Lynn Williams."
Also on Facebook, Garland "Chico" Rodriguez wrote: "Please keep your thoughts and prayers with the Williams and Wiltz families. These were 2 good friends of mine and I will miss them dearly."