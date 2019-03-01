With the temperature approach freezing in Norman, Oklahoma, the No. 11-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball certainly didn’t want a long, drawn-out game.

Mission accomplished with style.

Coach Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns did themselves, their fans making the trip and even its radio crew broadcasting the game outdoors a huge favor by quickly disposing of No. 23 Oregon State 8-0 in five innings in under an hour and a half Friday.

Transfer Julie Rawls meant to be a Cajun When Julie Rawls decided to make the move to Lafayette after two seasons in Natchitoches for the Northwestern State Demons, she had no way of …

The Cajuns improved to 15-2 on the season heading into Friday’s scheduled 5 p.m. meeting with No. 4 Oklahoma.

UL scored three runs in the third, two more in the third and capped off the run-rule victory with three more in the fifth.

Doing the most damage at the plate was junior transfer catcher Julie Rawls, who was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.

Also having a big day was rightfielder Sarah Hudek at 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Senior leftfielder Keeli Milligan was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The game actually ended on a bases-loaded walk to sophomore second baseman Casidy Chaumont with one out in the bottom of the fifth.

Improving to 9-2 in the circle for the Cajuns was ace right-hander Summer Ellyson, who allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out four in five innings of work. Ellyson only threw 56 pitches in the win.

Getting the only hit of the game off Ellyson was No. 9 hitter Maia Radar in the third inning.