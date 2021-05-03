Even as hot as UL senior catcher Drake Osborn is these days, head coach Matt Deggs wouldn’t be truthful if he said he’s surprised.
As far back as the fall, Deggs told anyone willing to listen how good he though Osborn was going to be for the Ragin’ Cajuns this spring.
In some ways, however, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has actually been better than ever Deggs expected.
“I had a little inside information,” Deggs explained. “I had coached against him for three years and I knew what he was capable of.”
During his days as Sam Houston State’s head coach, Osborn played in the same league and always respected his playing ability.
Now that the 5-11, 195-pound catcher from Sandia, Texas is in UL’s clubhouse each day, Deggs’ respect for him has skyrocketed.
“What I didn’t know was the type of kid and person he was, because I didn’t know him,” Deggs said. “But he has been everything and more that I expected. Then who he is as a man on and off the field has been the best part for me.
“He’s kind of a throwback. He probably should have played 20 or 30 years ago. He’s a high-level of toughness. His motor runs all the time. He never gets tired.”
Unlike some transfers, Osborn didn’t come to town just trying to fit in. He came expecting to be a leader.
“I came in and I expected out of myself to play a lot and help guys around me to get better and kind of step in and be a leader for the program,” Osborn said. “Things have worked out pretty well for me.”
He’s done so both from his natural leadership position as a catcher, but also through his unyielding level of intensity.
“He never takes a pitch off,” Deggs said. “That’s the unusual part. He’s into every single pitch, be it at the plate or behind the dish. He’s a consummate team guy with a lot of great leadership qualities.”
And it’s not like Osborn wasted much time displaying his potential at the plate. In UL’s first series of the season at Tulane, he went 4-for-6 with four RBIs in a win over the Green Wave.
Few hitters anywhere, though, have been as hot as Osborn has of late.
In the middle of Sunday’s game, Osborn second hit of the day gave him 15 hits in his previous 30 at-bats.
“I’d say it’s more approach than anything,” said Osborn, who is now hitting .319 with 10 doubles, two homers and 17 RBIs on the season. “Our coaching staff does a great job of preaching a great approach for us, getting good pitches to hit and right now I’m just really executing that.”
Oh yeah, there’s something else Deggs didn’t realize was in Osborn’s arsenal.
Exactly who would have ever though an old-school catcher like Osborn could be an effective leadoff hitter?
All of that torrid hitting of late has been hitting first in UL’s lineup.
“I’ve never hit leadoff before in my life, but I’ll do anything to help the team win,” Osborn said. “If that’s where I best fit in the lineup, then I’m going to go do my best at it.”
Osborn, who has an on-base percentage of .413, quickly noticed a few perks to batting leadoff.
“You get a lot of at-bats hitting in the leadoff spot, so you’re seeing a lot more pitches during a game,” he said. “But I’m sticking to our approach that the coaches preach to us on a daily basis and that’s really working out for me right now.”
Osborn is also on the short list of players Deggs would want with a runner on second and two outs in an inning.
“I think it’s just wanting to get the big hit for all of my teammates,” Osborn said of his approach in RBI situations. “We’re all trying to win a game and being able to stand up in moments like that, it helps the team. That really has a lot to do with it.”
But while Osborn enjoys discussing his individual accolades, that’s not why he decided to transfer to UL.
“I came to Lafayette because I wanted to win a championship,” he insisted. “That’s still our goal as of right now. We just have to get hot at the right time when we have the conference tournament coming up. We’re more than talented enough to make a run at this thing. That’s kind of my goal whenever I decided to come here.”
Like Deggs, Osborn remains convinced the Cajuns are on the verge of turning their season around.
“The season has been full of ups and downs,” Osborn said. “It’s been a very streaky year. For us as a whole, everyone’s staying extremely focused. Everyone’s working together and wanting to get better each and every day.
“Eventually, it’s going to break through, man. This team is super, super talented. At any moment, we’re going to take off. Baseball’s about getting hot at the right time and I think we’re about to get hot.”
If it does happen, don’t be surprised is Osborn is leading the charge.
“I think he can play at the next level,” Deggs said. “He’s proven that. He’s probably one of the most durable guys I’ve been around in my career. He’s got a high motor, he’s intense. He’s a passionate leader. He’s playing at a very high level right now.”