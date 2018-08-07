The competition continues in UL-Lafayette’s quarterback race as the Ragin’ Cajuns football team held its first day of full-contact drills Tuesday.
Sophomore Levi Lewis of Scotlandville and senior Andre Nunez of Pacoima, California — both of whom had two starts last season — have shared snaps since the start of spring drills and through the first four days of preseason camp.
First-year coach Billy Napier said sees that continuing, at least for a while longer.
“I’ve been very pleased with both of them, no question,” Napier said Monday. “In their knowledge and overall understanding of the system, fundamentally they’ve made improvement. Both guys are in position; they’re getting an equal number of reps with the first and second teams.”
“They committed themselves to our summer program and that’s a lot of work invested. We ask a lot of our quarterbacks, in particular in the summer, and that’s independent from what the typical player does.”
Nunez said he had more information with which to work this summer.
“Getting our whole playbook in this summer was huge,” Nunez said. “Our summer wasn’t as organized last year. This year every other day we got to go through the whole playbook and all our routes and reads. I developed a lot of chemistry with my receivers.”
Nunez took over in the fourth game last season against UL-Monroe when then-starter Jordan Davis aggravated an leg injury. Nunez completed 22 of 37 passes for 287 yards and two scores in that game and also had a rushing touchdown, bringing the Cajuns back from four 14-point deficits. His 14-yard pass on the final play of regulation forced overtime in a game the Cajuns eventually lost 56-50.
Nunez started the next two games, wins over Idaho and Texas State, but struggled along with the rest of the squad in a 47-3 loss at Arkansas State.
Lewis started one week later at South Alabama, burning his redshirt. He threw for 110 yards and rushed for 129, leading a 19-14 win.
“Both of them are capable of playing winning football,” Napier said. “There’s a good lesson to be learned from them, really any player on our team relative to competing for playing time. Quarterback is unique because one guy gets to play for the most part. That’s what makes quarterback battles unique and why that’s all you guys want to talk about.”
Napier serves as his own quarterbacks coach, and Nunez said that’s a big benefit.
“With him coming in, everybody got a clean slate,” Nunez said. “He really knows his stuff. Being with him every day, it takes our mental aspect to a different level. He’s there running our meeting every day. He’s with us during practice and every offensive period.”
Napier said a decision at quarterback could come in the week before “game week” when the Cajuns focus on their Sept. 1 opener against Grambling.
“That’ll be between (practice Nos.) 15 and 18, somewhere in there,” he said. “At that time, it may be this guy needs to get a few more reps with the ones or let’s see how he does with the ones. That’s where we’ll probably make a decision, but that doesn’t mean we’ll name a starter at that point.”
They're tight
The Cajuns had a big hole to fill when starting tight end Chase Rogers had his second foot surgery during the summer and was ruled out for the season. But Napier said graduated senior Matt Barnes and junior college signee Johnny Lumpkin have been a pleasant surprise.
“Both of those guys have shown they’re ready to take on those roles,” he said. “With Chase’s injury, that was a little bit of a concern. That is a difficult position to learn in this system, because of the volume of not only concepts but fundamentals.”
Rogers was a third-team All-Sun Belt pick despite starting only two games last year, catching six passes before his injury. He had surgery at that time to repair a metatarsal bone that connects the pinkie toe but reportedly rebroke it before spring practice and had to have a bone fusion.
“He’s got a redshirt year, so he’ll still have three years to play,” Napier said.
Barnes, who grew up in Groesbeck, Texas, played in nine games last year but did not have a catch. Lumpkin, originally a commitment to Miami (Ohio), had 11 catches and two touchdowns in nine games last year for Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.
Call him Slim
Running back Trey Ragas laughed Monday when he was asked about getting bigger in the Cajuns’ revamped strength and conditioning program.
“Man, I got smaller,” he said. “I lost probably 15 pounds, went from about 230 to 215. But my body fat went from 22 (percent) to 16, so that makes me more lean for the season.”
The Archbishop Shaw graduate led the Cajuns and was sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in rushing with 813 yards last year as a redshirt freshman to go with nine touchdowns.
He had a season-high 123 yards on 22 carries, also a season high, against New Mexico State, but his per-game numbers declined late in the season. Nagging injuries also kept him out of the spring game.
“Right now I feel great,” he said. “Last year during fall camp, I was tired throughout. I had all that weight on my back. This year feels a lot better.”