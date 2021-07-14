When former UL right-hander Conor Angel was drafted in the 15th round by the Tampa Bay Rays on day three of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, it likely raised a few eyebrows.

Despite being recognized as the Sun Belt Conference’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year, the spring season didn’t go anywhere near as planned.

In his first outing of the season, Angel allowed three hits, three runs, three walks and unleashed three wild pitches in 2.1 innings in the opening weekend at Tulane.

It would be his only start of the season. The 6-foot-6 flamethrower from Quebec, Canada, had six relief appearances in hopes of finding the secret to corralling his velocity, but it never happened.

For the season, he was 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA, allowing seven walks in 8.2 innings. His last outing came on March 21 against TCU.

“I don’t blame the coaches for not throwing me because my command was terrible,” Angel said.

The staff even toyed with the idea of transforming Angel into a submarine-style pitcher in case that provided a solution.

“It just didn’t feel natural,” Angel said. “It didn’t feel comfortable.”

Soon, Angel wasn’t traveling with the team and his role on the team was minimal. His prospects for the MLB draft were beginning to fade.

“He was at a crossroads,” said former UL pitcher and fellow Canadian Phil Devey.

When late UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux recruited Angel out of a Florida junior college two years ago, he introduced Angel to Devey.

The two stayed in touch during Angel’s stay in Lafayette.

“You have to remain respectful of the coaches and you have to do anything you can to follow your marching orders,” Devey said. “It got to the point where he was essentially lost. He was frustrated and his confidence was down.

“He was kind of watching it all slip away. At a certain point, you have to be a man and make a tough decision.”

Angel did just that and elected to leave the team with about a month left in the season.

Essentially that gave him three months to get his mechanics right in time for a rare mid-July draft.

Angel then asked Austin and Justin Robichaux to help him prepare for some upcoming workouts with MLB clubs through Austin's Ragin’ Mounds training facility.

“Our Dad always believed that a man deserves a second chance,” Justin Robichaux said.

In their minds, it was neither an accident nor a mistake that Angel chose to attend UL in the same town Devey was still living.

The story just wasn’t supposed to end that way.

“In our hearts, we knew it was Conor’s destiny,” Justin said. “The stars were just in alignment.”

Moreover, both Robichauxs and Devey were all pitchers. They understood how easily even an ultra-talented pitcher like Angel can get off track — and how possible it was to return to form.

“When you go through a drastic change, it’s pretty easy to get lost,” Devey said. “When you lose your feel, you need to hit the reset button, and that’s extremely difficult to do in the middle of a season.”

Justin Robichaux said being an effective pitcher is 25% mechanics, 25% pitch-ability, 25% pitching IQ and 25% how you use all of those pieces.

“We just put together a plan and executed the plan,” Robichaux said. "The big thing for us was to get him to see the walls."

Angel said the progress made was both physical and mental.

“It was just a matter of being able to repeat my delivery,” said Angel, who was 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, allowing 17 hits, 10 walks and striking out 26 in 21.2 innings. “My mechanics were very off.

“The physical helped correct the mental. After a while of working with them, my confidence began to grow because I could see it (mechanics) changing.”

From the first time he saw him pitch, Devey believed Angel had a Major League arm.

“He’s 6-6 with velocity and late movement,” said Devey, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Dodgers in 199 and pitched as high as Triple-A. “His arsenal is 98 with some of the nastiest sink I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. The only other one I’ve seen with nasty sink like that was Kevin Brown.”

Still, there was the chore of convincing Major League clubs the old Conor Angel was still in there. After all, he only threw 8.2 innings during the spring without an injury.

“I basically just said, ‘Hey, I’m still the same pitcher. I just had to find it again,’” Angel said.

“There was a time when I wondered if baseball wasn’t going to be what I do for a living, but I never really gave up hope.”

Angel no longer had his former expectations of being a top five draft pick, but his confidence returned that he’d be drafted.

When that moment of truth came, however, the actual team was surprising.

“I had been talking to a couple of teams,” Angel said. “I actually thought the Cubs were going to take me with their next pick. I hadn’t really had any contact with the Rays. But then I was watching TV and saw my name on the screen.”

As it turned out, Angel’s skill set “fit the Rays formula for pitching. I have their body type.”

Devey and the Robichauxs were ecstatic the project worked so well.

“We’re just so happy to be able to play a small part in his success,” Justin said.

“He’s got all the tools he needs to be successful,” Devey said. “Now it’s up to him.”