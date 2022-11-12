In the first game, UL newcomer post threat Terence Lewis delivered an encouraging performance in a blowout win over Centenary.
On Friday, Lewis stole the show in leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 75-61 win over Harvard in the opening round of the Asheville Championship in North Carolina.
The Jackson State transfer led the Cajuns with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with 11 rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes of play.
The victory improved UL to 2-0 on the season and the Cajuns will now play East Tennessee State in the tournament finals at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Buccaneers beat Elon 77-64 later Friday.
Jaden Haynes led ETSU with 15 points, while Deanthony Tipler and Brock Jancek came up big off the bench with 15 and 10 points, respectively. The Buccaneers shot 38.9% from 3-point land in their win.
The Cajuns’ method of winning was much more top heavy with Harvard outscoring UL 25-11 off the bench.
Jordan Brown made the most out of 20 minutes of play with 19 points and nine rebounds.
North Carolina native point guard Themus Fulks added 12 points, two rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.
Greg Williams added eight points, two boards, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
The Cajuns were 6-of-17 shooting from 3-point land, but only made 11 of 17 attempts from the free throw line after shooting 26-of-30 at the line in the opener.
Things didn’t go as well on the road for the women’s basketball team, falling to No. 3-ranked Texas 68-45 in Austin.
Tamera Johnson continued her hot start with 15 points and seven boards, while Lanay Wheaton was UL’s other double-digit scorer with 13 points.