Before the season began, UL coach Matt Deggs saw Brandon Talley as a starting pitcher.
It took a while to get his senior southpaw into that role after a few early rough outings, but now he’s officially the Friday night starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
On Friday, Talley pitched 5.2 solid innings to set the table for the Cajuns in a 6-3 win over Georgia Southern at Russo Park.
“Your gut’s usually right, at least that’s been my experience,” Deggs said. “You can be wrong on occasion. I thought that would be the case in September just watching him pitch over the last two years. He’s hard to hit. He’s hard to square up. He can field his position and he holds runners.”
Talley only allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
“I didn’t really know,” Talley said of his new role. “I just knew I’d have a role and whatever that was, I just wanted to roll with it and do whatever I could to help this team win. It’s been fun. It’s been great. I like it here on Friday.”
Friday was Talley’s fourth start of the season.
“I don’t feel any pressure,” Talley said. “I know the boys have my back. No fly zone out there in the outfield. Anything hit out there is getting caught and infield gobbles up everything. It’s real easy to pitch when you have a defense like that.”
The Cajuns are now 13-12 overall and 3-4 in Sun Belt play, while the Eagles dropped to 17-9 and 5-2 in league play.
Game 2 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
“I think we’re starting to get some roles down as far as the staff,” Talley said. “Everything’s just coming together.”
UL used the power bat early on. First, it was a solo homer by Max Marusak on the first pitch he saw.
Then Kyle DeBarge smashed a two-run homer in the third for a 3-1 lead.
“I’ve always had a little pop – not much – but I’ve always had a little bit,” DeBarge said. “Tonight, I was really sitting on that pitch – fastball in, got it – and did damage.”
But the Eagles scored a run in the eighth off Tommy Ray on a Jason Swan RBI double.
It didn’t stay tied for long, however. Tyler Robertson led off the eighth by getting hit by a pitch ahead of DeBarge’s sacrifice bunt.
With first base open, Georgia Southern elected to pitch to UL’s leading hitter, Carson Roccaforte, who promptly hit an RBI single to left.
“They had the matchup they wanted,” Deggs said. “That’s their guy. They had the matchup, but they shifted Carson and that kind of put Carson in a good approach off that lefty and he was able to expose that 6-hole.”
Heath Hood added an insurance run and a dropped pop fly gave the Cajuns a three-run cushion.
“We’ve been through a lot in a lot of different phases, so we’re weathered as coach would say,” Deggs said. “We’ve got a little toughness to us. We’ve seen a lot already in a short amount of time. We don’t really flinch or get sped up. We just keep playing our game.”
Chipper Menard pitched the ninth for his third save.