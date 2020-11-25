One of the aspects lost in UL’s 38-10 home win over South Alabama on Nov. 14 was the contribution of senior graduate transfer Zach Robertson.
The Arizona State transfer began the season as a starter. Through the combination of COVID and injury issues, the offensive line shuffle ended up with Carlos Rubio stepping into the starting lineup at one of the two tackles spots along with Max Mitchell.
With Rubio out for the Jaguars’ game due to COVID issues, Robertson was back in the starting lineup without a hitch. In fact, many think it was the offensive line’s best overall performance of the season.
“He stepped up,” Napier said. “I thought he and Tyler Brown both stepped up and played well. Both of those guys’ play counts really increased. Zach, in particular, is starting to get healthy against. He had that foot injury there for a while. We’ve been kind of keeping him as a pitch-count guy. But he stepped up when he needed to in a big game when Carlos (Rubio) was out.”
UL’s philosophy of rotating players on the line means capable players like Robertson never really stay off the field for long, but the 6-5, 297-pound Robertson showed he was even more ready to start in November than he was in early September.
“I think he showed flashes of what he’s capable of being,” Napier said. “This is a guy that has unbelievable tools. Really, think about, the guys went 18 months or something without playing football and then had a unique offseason here. I think this guy is going to continue to get better and he has an unbelievably high ceiling as an offensive tackle.
“We’re very hopeful for Zach to continue to play well and we’re certainly excited about his future.”
South Carolina rumors
One day after UL beat South Alabama 38-10 on Nov. 14, coach Billy Napier’s name was among of a list of potential candidates to fill the coaching vacancy at South Carolina after the firing of Will Muschamp.
Now three days before Napier’s Cajuns are to play ULM, The Athletic reported UL’s coach was one of several candidates to conduct phone interviews with South Carolina’s administration.
On Monday, Nov. 16, Napier addressed the rumors with a few generic comments, but said he would not discuss it any more, or at least until the Cajuns were still trying to finish up the 2020 season.
The story by The Athletic suggested Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer was “gaining momentum” in South Carolina’s job search. Other candidates mentioned in the original report were: Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Louisville’s Scott Satterfield and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
Napier’s certainly had more time than normal to conduct phone interviews because he tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and his 10-day quarantine period ends Friday.
The plan is for Napier to drive to Monroe separately from the team, but still be on the sidelines for Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Malone Stadium.
Momentum lost?
Some felt UL’s 38-10 win over South Carolina was the offense’s best performance of the season with the Cajuns putting up 506 total yards.
If so, will the two-week break due to the COVID cancellation of the Central Arkansas game last Saturday work against the offense’s consistency?
“It was frustrating,” right tackle Max Mitchell said. “I feel like we were hitting our stride there. This past week, we could have really caught stride in our routine and carry on what we did the week before last.”
Wide receiver Calif Gossett remained confident in the unit all along.
“I like the way coach Napier calls his offense,” he said. “It’s very methodical. He likes to use the players. It’s a players-led offense. I feel like the skill set I can bring to the offense is beneficial for everyone. I believe it’ll get back.”
If it’s not already there again.
Motivated line
On Monday, UL’s offensive line was recognized on the 2020 Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll as one of 22 lines mentioned in the search for the nation’s top offensive line.
Semifinalists will be announced on Dec. 7 and finalist on Dec. 21.
“I’m excited,” right tackle Max Mitchell said. “I really want to finish this year stronger. I feel like last year we didn’t finish as stronger as we’d like to finish. I feel like we have a chance this year to finish a little bit better than we did last year. That’s my measuring stick, that Joe Moore.”