It might just be the price of poker when you enter February in prime contention for the conference championship.

Or perhaps it’s just where the UL women’s basketball team is in the 2019-20 schedule.

But to coach Garry Brodhead, saying his team is entering a key stretch is starting to sound like a broken record.

“It seems like every time we finish a game or a series for the week, the next game’s bigger,” Brodhead said. “I guess that’s part of winning.”

Third-quarter barrage leads red-hot UL women past UL-Monroe The UL women's basketball team scored the first 21 points of the third quarter to defeat UL-Monroe 68-55 on Saturday at the Cajundome.

Sorry coach, but UL’s next three games — beginning with Saturday’s 2 p.m. Cajundome showdown with Little Rock — is likely the biggest stretch of the season for the Cajuns.

UL (13-6, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) is in a four-way tie for second place with Little Rock (8-11, 6-2), Coastal Carolina (16-3, 6-2) and UT-Arlington (12-8, 6-2), all one game behind Troy (16-3, 7-1).

After Saturday, UL goes to South Alabama (10-10, 5-3) on Thursday and then hosts Troy next Saturday.

“Little Rock coming in will be a big, big game,” Brodhead said. “Those won’t mean as much if we don’t get this one. If we do take care of this one, then the next week is the same thing. Those Alabama schools will be tough games, especially with the (home-away) split.”

Unfortunately for the Cajuns, they won’t be able to take many lessons learned from their last win — 68-55 over UL-Monroe.

For one, ULM is in second-to-last place at 3-16 and 1-7, while Little Rock has been the gold standard in this league over the past decade.

The Trojans have enjoyed 20-win seasons 11 times in the past 12 years and reached the postseason 10 of the past 11 seasons, including six NCAA tournament appearances.

Secondly, the strategy in many of UL’s recent wins has been pressure defense. Little Rock is pretty good at turning games into halfcourt affairs.

+2 Confidence growing for UL's the junior, but not her desire to play point guard Even though there are examples of it everywhere you look, not every athlete in 2020 takes the approach that it’s all about them.

“I think the key is we’ve got to be able to guard them and then be able to score on them,” Brodhead said. “He’s not going to press. He’s going to play that half-court game. You’ve going to have to beat them at their half-court game. He’s going to under-screen. We know everything he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he does best, and you’re going to have to find a way.

“That’s going to be the thing. We’re not turning it over as much, but we’ve got to find a way to score against them.”

Kyra Collier (16.1 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game), Teal Battle (13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and Alayzha Knapp (8.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg) led a more inexperienced Little Rock squad.

“I think it’s difficult to play without a lot of experience,” Brodhead said. “It’s the consistency of it, and I see that. They’re good defensively. He was kind of complaining how the defense was early on. He seems to always stick with it and get better. They’re a lot better defensively now than the beginning of the year.

“Offensively, they’re turning it over a little bit more than a normal Little Rock team, because of the lack of experience.”