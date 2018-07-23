Joe Moglia’s opening statement at Sun Belt media day lasted less than 45 seconds and barely touched on the sport of football.
“This time last year I made the decision to take a medical sabbatical,” the former CEO of TD Ameritrade turned charismatic coach of Coastal Carolina said. “I had mold growing inside my body, and it was something I needed to get fixed.”
Moglia was not in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a year ago while he battled the diagnosis from home for the next six months. He described the decision to leave his team as emotionally impossible but intellectually easy to make.
He left complete control of the program in the hands of offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell during his sabbatical, but returned with vengeance in January with the hopes of brining the Chanticleers out of the bottom half of the conference.
Coastal quarterback Kilton Anderson said Moglia’s temporary departure was not a complete surprise at the time, keeping players in the loop throughout the process.
It took a few months to adjust to the last-minute transition, which ultimately led to a 3-9 season.
But with Moglia back at the helm, Coastal Carolina is ready for 2018.
“He brings a great spark to the team that I think is highly needed,” Anderson said. “He’s high energy, and he’s a guy you don’t want to let down. You trust him, you believe in him and he believes in you and you just don’t want to let that slip away.”
“My guys know what ISIS stands for. ... I bet you 90% of the students in the nation don’t know what ISIS stands for.”— Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) July 23, 2018
While most programs try to separate politics from football, Joe Moglia embraces it at Coastal Carolina.
Let him explain why. pic.twitter.com/SlII6AN2yI
The Cajuns of Louisiana
Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier played or coached football in five states during his career.
Louisiana is not one of them.
The first-year Cajuns coach had little previous connection to the state when he replaced Mark Hudspeth, but he’s hoping to change that.
Napier and his staff visited every football-playing high school in Louisiana this year in order to build relationships with coaches and players.
“Our philosophy is going to be to build our team from the inside out,” Napier said. “This state produces on average about 100 Division I players each year. We’re going to recruit a 6½-hour radius from right here, and our research would say there’s about 700 Division I players in that radius. If we can’t get 25 good players from that, then we should do something else.”
Napier also firmed up ties to the region by hiring a staff of locals with previous experience recruiting the area.
Former LSU coach and mainstay in New Orleans recruiting Jabbar Juluke joins the Cajuns as the running backs coach while former Southeastern Louisiana head coach Ron Roberts will run the defense this season.
In all, seven of Napier’s coaches claim Louisiana alma maters.
Napier says getting former Southeastern coach Ron Roberts to join Cajuns as DC was “quite a coup”. Plans to let him run defense while Napier runs offense. pic.twitter.com/HvEcY0vBRB— Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) July 23, 2018
Never forget
Troy certainly isn’t shying away from its historic win over LSU last season.
The Trojans media guide includes 28 references and pictures of the game, starting with a picture of coach Neal Brown prominently wearing a LSU field pass on his hip on the guide’s cover.
As Troy repeatedly points out, it beat No. 22 LSU in Tiger Stadium last September, 24-21, snapping the Tigers’ 49-game home nonconference winning streak.
“It’s helped us,” Brown said. “Our application numbers are up. Our season ticket sales are up. Our recruiting is improved. It goes back to that game.”
“We promote it. You promote conference championships, we promote the three national championships we’ve won at a lower level and we promote those big wins.”
Don’t even have to open the Troy media guide to find a reference to their upset of #LSU last season.— Mike Gegenheimer (@Mike_Gegs) July 23, 2018
Including player and coach bios, I counted 28 references and pictures from that game. pic.twitter.com/YPOd7Fm5UH
Stars of the small screen
Sun Belt fans won’t have to miss any games in the near future with the conference announcing a new deal with ESPN to air every game from every team, starting in 2020.
The deal includes coverage of more than 500 individual events from football to men’s and women’s basketball to conference championships to air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS and stream on ESPN3 and the new ESPN+.
The league and ESPN also enhanced the final two years of its current deal to broadcast more than 650 events over the next two years.