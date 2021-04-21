The 2021 UL Ragin’ Cajuns may have fewer questions to answer than any team in the program’s history, but that doesn't diminish the significance of Thursday's 7 p.m. Vermilion-and-White spring football game at Cajun Field.
It's the first look at this year's team for the fans in what will be the closest thing to a regular season game with four 15-minute quarters planned.
Parking and admission into the game are free. Fans will be allowed to enter at 6 p.m. with concessions available. Fans are encouraged to attend the game. Technically, there's a limited capacity, but that unknown limit isn't expected to be reached.
If the game aligns with coach Billy Napier’s thinking, it will be an entertaining game for all involved.
“It’s been amazing over the years when we’ve done this like, it is extremely competitive,” Napier said. “It often comes down to the last possession. If you think of two years ago, where it went all the way down to the last play of the game.”
After the 2019 game held indoors went down to the final play, the pandemic erased last year’s spring game. The plan remains the same: The entire program will be equally divided into two separate teams — from coaches to players to trainers to videographers to recruiting personnel, etc.
“We want a very competitive game,” Napier said. “One where we can evaluate the players. It’ll be ones-versus-ones and twos-versus-twos. Certainly we’ll have an opportunity to evaluate a lot of players, which will be a good thing for all involved.”
Since Saturday's final scrimmage, the staff has treated this week like a Thursday game week, which the Cajuns experienced last season and will again this fall playing Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 30 and then Georgia State on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The position group with the most eyes glued to it will likely be at running back after losing Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas to the NFL.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” UL running back coach Jabbar Juluke said. “You’re talking about two guys that finished top 10 in the history of UL football in rushing the ball. But I think we have some young men who are very excited to have an opportunity that’s been presented to them. They’re anxious to get out there and show what they’re capable of doing.
“I told them they don’t have to be Eli and Trey. They have to be themselves. They have to go out there and play extremely hard, be physical, play fast and execute their assignments on a regular basis. Good things will happen.”
Last year’s three-headed monster still has one weapon back in Chris Smith, but there are others for fans to keep an eye on.
Emani Bailey got the next most carries, but Michael Orphey has also impressed.
“He’s been doing a really good job out there and being consistent, doing the things we’re asking him to do,” Juluke said of Orphey said. “He’s 200 pounds also. He’s fast, he can run. He’s going to be able to contribute either way.”
Wisham, who is still recovering from a wrist injury from last year, will be one of many players wearing black jerseys, which means they can't be tackled. Essentially, they'll be playing flag football while their teammates are still playing tackle football. Others expected on the limited black jersey list for the game are: Ferrod Gardner, Peter LeBlanc, Jalen Williams and all the quarterbacks.
Meanwhile, Calif Gossett, Jamal Bell, King McGowen, Brandon Bishop, Ja'len Johnson, Malcolm Rollins and Mason Narcisse are among players not expected to participate in the spring game.
Another source of intrigue in the backfield could be Jacob Kibodi, who originally signed with Texas A&M but hasn’t played in two seasons after transferring to Incarnate Word.
The other position group to monitor is the defensive line. In both recent practices and in Saturday’s scrimmage, the veteran defensive front has shined.
“I think the defensive front did a good job of affecting the quarterback (Saturday),” Napier said. “There were quite a few sacks, pressures and making the guy move. That’s an area where we’ve got some depth and we’ve got some unique players that certainly have the ability to rush.”
Veteran safety Bralen Trahan said the front had 28 sacks in a recent practice.
“The D-line has been playing really well,” Trahan said “They’re helping us out in the back end for sure.”
And while very little needs to be discovered about starting quarterback Levi Lewis, many eyes figure to be on the list of potential backup quarterbacks.
That list includes incumbent backup Chandler Fields, two transfers in Ben Wooldridge from Fresno State and Lance Legendre from Maryland and two early-entry freshman in Zy McDonald and Hunter Herring.
“In an ideal scenario, we'll get an opportunity to get everybody out there,” said Napier, who added that decision will probably be finalized Wednesday. “How many plays, I don't know.
"There's going to be a lot of rotation to be honest, because I think there's a lot of competition."