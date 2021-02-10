UL senior shortstop Alissa Dalton remembers when former Arizona State shortstop Jade Gortarez visited the program last season.
“I was like, ‘You have to come here, it’s awesome,’” Dalton said.
Apparently, Gortarez listened and decided to join the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Shortly thereafter the coronavirus shutdown hit. Then the NCAA announced Dalton and her teammates could elect to play another season.
Suddenly, Dalton’s planned replacement quickly was transformed into her primary competition to remain as UL’s starting shortstop for a fourth straight season.
Three years ago, it might have been an ‘oh oh’ moment for Dalton.
In 2021, not only is she handling it well., somehow the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year is flourishing with her new-found competition.
“Then after the season got canceled and I decided to come back, I already knew and understood that Jade was coming and that we were going to be competing head-to-head, but it was never something that I had to worry about it,” Dalton said. “I was more excited because I knew she was going to make me better, I was going to make her better and that both of us on the field is better than just one of us.”
Deep down, Dalton knows that’s not a situation she likely would have handled so well three years ago.
“I am able to accept a lot more and react better,” Dalton said. “Three years ago if COVID would have happened, I don’t know if mentally or emotionally I would have been able to get through it and recognized that it’s happening and get through it. I think I would have dwelled on it a lot or felt sorry for myself.
“Honestly, being pushed through adversity to grow up is a big thing. This year, I think I can handle a lot more better and just maintain myself, knowing what type of player I am and what I bring to the table.”
And even if there were some fears or frustration Dalton never voiced to anyone else, the fall and preseason scrimmages have convinced her how good the development is.
“I wouldn’t change a thing because I’ve grown more this year with those two next to me pushing me than I have in the past couple years,” Dalton said. “We all have a mutual respect and mutual understanding that we all want to go to the World Series. We’re going to do what’s best for the team – being self-less on the field and doing whatever we can do to help the team be the best.”
Perhaps even more relieved in the maturity Dalton’s displayed through the unknowns of this brave new COVID softball season is UL coach Gerry Glasco.
An unhappy team leader isn’t something any coach wants to deal with.
“Alissa Dalton has been unbelievable since the fall began,” Glasco said. “She has looked phenomenal on the field and she’s been a phenomenal leader. It’s her fourth year, she’s really matured and has become the player that’s doing everything right on and off the field. She had a great semester in the classroom. I just couldn’t ask for any more out of her.”
As late as Monday’s media zoom meeting, Glasco has not announced exactly how he plans on deploying Dalton and Gortarez.
Dalton essentially kept her job through the fall season and in January. He’s toyed with the notion of alternating the talented duo at shortstop and third for the first 15 to 20 games and see how it shakes out.
He said he’s “absolutely” convinced both are capable of shining at either position.
Going through the lost 2020 season was rough, but the maturity gained through it has Dalton convinced she can handle whichever decision Glasco makes initially or throughout the season.
“Yeah, the past few years, especially with the adversity we’ve been through, it’s been able to tell me that it’s not about me individually on the field,” Dalton said. “I can do whatever I want or Summer Ellyson can do all the things she has, but if we don’t have a team backing us up, then it doesn’t matter. If we don’t have healthy competition, then it’s not going to matter.”
From a technical standpoint, it didn’t take Dalton very long to notice the difference.
“It’s pretty different,” she said. “You don’t have to move as much, but you have to have a lot more reaction time. So when we’re scrimmaging and Bailey Curry or Taylor Roman get up to bat, my eyes get a little big and I back up a few steps. Other than that, it’s been good.
“I played third a little bit my freshman year (at Oklahoma), so it’s not anything new, but it’s different than shortstop. I also think going from short to third is a lot easier than trying to transition from third to shortstop.”
Dalton's other recent revelation - thanks to Glasco's persistence - is her confidence in her ability as a slugging shortstop.
In her first three seasons at UL, she hit .354, then .400 and .290 in last year’s shortened season. She only struck out 18 times in 425 at-bats, but has never hit more than four homers in a season.
“He’s beat it in my brain and honestly showed me my true potential,” Dalton relented. “If you had asked me three years ago if I believe I was a power hitter or a home run hitter, I would be like, ‘No, I’m going to get on base for people and they’re going to hit me in.’”
Now that she believes, somehow this lagniappe season no one dreamed would ever be possible might just be Dalton’s best season yet.
“The goals that I have for this season are a lot higher than they’ve ever been before just because I finally have that support system, that belief and I believe in myself now,” she said.
“I’m not trying to worry about stats, I’m not trying to worry about anything else. I’m just going out there, loving the game and taking it in every single day. You never know, tomorrow the season could get canceled. I don’t want to have a scrimmage or a day when I didn’t get it my all, didn’t give it my best or didn’t enjoy every second of it.”