UL coach Gerry Glasco scheduled the nine-game road trip on purpose.
His mentality is to “take the hard path and figure it out.”
The idea is after his Ragin’ Cajuns slept in six different states over a seven-day period, winning three games in four nights in Mobile, Alabama for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament won’t feel as arduous.
“I think the team is in a good place right now,” Glasco said. “I think the trip made us much more mentally tougher and more together.”
The first opportunity to show his team actually flourished on the lengthy trip is at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Houston at Lamson Park.
“I was worried about the team having a letdown after the (Tuesday) win over Illinois, but the girls played great at Indiana,” Glasco said. “I think the height of the letdown came in that game first at App. We gave up three runs in the first inning and we just weren’t able to fight back. I think they were just mentally tired at that point.”
His Cajuns (34-11) bounced back with two wins to finish the road trip 8-1.
“I think the girls are going to be very excited to play in front their fans again in their own ball park after that long road trip,” Glasco said. “I expect them to be really fired up for this game.”
Houston is 24-22-1 on the season coming off a 9-8 win over No. 18 Central Florida.
The Cougars hit .268 as a team, led by Amanda Carden (.310, 15 RBIs), Becca Schulte (.303, 12 HRs, 43 RBIs), Bethany Busch (.283, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) and Aspen Howie (.282, 10 HRs, 33 RBIs).
The Cajuns are hoping to get two missing pieces back to their lineup soon. Raina O’Neal is practicing again this week and her return could happen soon.
Jourdyn Campbell (.409, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs), who suffered a knee injury at Illinois last Tuesday, hit in the cage for the first time. Her future status remains uncertain – awaiting MRI results – but Glasco said the team is hopeful she can return.
Either way, it’s clear Karly Heath (.348, 11 HRs, 34 RBIs) must play as the reigning Sun Belt Conference Hitter of the Week – most likely first base or right field down the road.
The pitching really has Glasco excited about the team’s future after the long road trip.
“Beyond a shadow of the doubt,” he said. “In a month’s time, the staff went from fourth in the Sun Belt to hands down the top pitching staff in the league. It’s really made tremendous strides.”
Glasco expects at least two if not all three – Sam Landry (15-3, 2.23 ERA, 94.1 IP, 126 K), Kandra Lamb (8-4, 1.84, 83.2 IP, 127 K) and Meghan Schorman (10-4, 2.17, 87 IP, 118 K) - to pitch in Wednesday’s game.