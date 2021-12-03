The No. 20-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns are playing the program UL’s been chasing since Napier arrived in Lafayette four seasons again in Appalachian State in the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference championship game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The weather is going to be particularly beautiful Saturday, mostly sunny, with a temperature around 74 at kickoff.

There are still tickets available, although a Ticketmaster search shows the number of available seats in the hundreds, not thousands. Tickets are $35 for reserved seats and $25 for general admission.

Naturally there are many more general admission seats available than reserved options. Either way, there will be limited free parking the Cajun Field parking lot on game day and even more free parking across Congress Street near the Lite Center.

All UL or Appalachian State students can get in free with a valid ID.

The offcial capacity of Cajun Field is 41,426 and the Cajuns are hoping the home crowd can finally be a true homefield advantage in this title game.

“I’m very hopeful that it’ll be a special venue and a special atmosphere on Saturday as we pursue this championship,” head coach Billy Napier said.

Not sure how important this game is? A win would extend UL’s winning streak to 12 and give the program its first outright league crown since 1970.

It would also complete a clean sweep of the Sun Belt this season, as well as produce a three-game winning streak over Appalachian State.

The Cajuns and the Mountaineers are familiar foes. Saturday's game will be the seventh time UL has played App State in Napier’s four seasons. The most recent meeting was Oct. 12, and the Cajuns routed the Mountaineers 41-13 at Cajun Field.