When UL’s offense was struggling during the three-game losing streak, there were many doubts.
Two of the many Ragin’ Cajuns that never wavered, though, were quarterback Ben Wooldridge and wide receiver Dontae Fleming.
“I just went to practice every day and just worked to get better,” Fleming said. “I knew my time was coming. I just had to wait and be patient.”
Two wins later and the patience paid off.
In the 23-13 road win at Marshall, Fleming caught his first touchdown pass of the season. He entered Saturday’s 38-18 win over Arkansas State with six catches for 29 yards.
Fleming enjoyed a quick spike in his production with career-high totals of six receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns.
“Recently, he’s practiced the last four weeks, he’s practiced better and better and better,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “You get to the point to where you’re comfortable having him in there, because you trust him to go out there and do his job. He did a really good job.”
First, Fleming’s nifty foot work got the Cajuns in the end zone for the first time with a 7-yard score for a 10-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Then in the second quarter, he added a 55-yard touchdown grab for a 24-9 lead just before intermission.
“The long touchdown that he had, he does a great job,” Desormeaux said. “He tempos in there, he bursts out, he goes finish on the ball. He’s doing things with detail now, so now he’s playing really well.
“I’m tremendously proud of him.”
Wooldridge was not at all surprised by Fleming’s big night.
“Dontae’s an awesome receiver,” he said. “He’s got a good knowledge for the game. He’s fast, he’s elusive, he’s got great hands and Dontae just comes to work every week with the right mindset.”
His pregame preparation paid off.
“I had to lock in,” Fleming said. “I really wanted to do better this season, so I took things to the next level – film study, route-running, everything.
“I just took it upon myself to help myself get better.”
What made Saturday’s win so special for the Cajuns is it wasn’t just Fleming rewriting history.
Fellow receiver Jacob Bernard had career highs as well with five receptions for 97 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.
Then there’s Wooldridge. In only his second collegiate start, Wooldridge ties Jake Delhomme and Andre Nunez with five touchdown passes.
“I don’t think my head’s spinning,” Wooldridge said. “I think it’s just doing my job for the team. Obviously, there’s definitely some plays out there that I can do better on.
“I think our receivers played great tonight. The O-line did an incredible job and our backs did a very good job.”
In fact, Wooldridge said he didn’t know until he walked into the locker room after the game that he had just thrown five TD passes.
Desormeaux didn’t know either.
“It sounds like it was pretty good,” he said of Wooldridge’s performance. “Anytime you score five touchdowns, I mean it took me about a whole year to do that whenever I played. That’s a pretty good night.”
Fleming, for one, isn’t at all surprised with Wooldridge’s two successful starts.
“Ben’s been ready for the opportunity,” Fleming said. “When we had Levi, he’d be behind Levi taking snaps when he’s not in. Ben’s a guy that you really want on your team. We’ll have to lift weights at 7 and Ben will be up here at like 5 watching film getting better.”
Wooldridge and Fleming played huge roles in the offense posting 27 first downs and 527 total yards.
“Ben, for us, I just thing he’s got tremendous leadership qualities,” Desormeaux said. “He’s just gritty. When you go out there, you know he’s going to compete on every play. It’s not going to be perfect, no one’s going to be perfect.
“His competitive nature, you feel like you always have a chance with him. When he starts making good decisions as that first quarter goes into the second, you start feeling like, ‘OK, he’s really seeing it right now.’”
Desormeaux said even if he knew his quarterback had five scores and was one TD toss away from securing the all-time record just for himself, he probably would have still pulled him for backup freshman Zeon Chriss.
“I know him (Wooldridge), it’s not about that for him,” Desormeaux said. “I thought it was good to get a couple of those young quarterbacks in there.”