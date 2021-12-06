There’s a lot of excitement throughout the Acadiana area after the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Westgate Tigers’ football programs punched their tickets to New Orleans with victories this past week.

The Cajuns defeated Appalachian State 24-16 to win its first outright Sun Belt Conference Championship; they will face Marshall at 8:15 p.m. Sec. 18 in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Tigers upset Ednar Karr 27-20 to advance to the Class 4A state finals for the first time in school history. They will face warren Easton in Prep Classic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Both games will be in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where there are stricter rules than other Louisiana cities regarding indoor facilities and large social gatherings.

Here's what you need to know:

Anyone 12 or older must provide proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering the Superdome.

This requirement applies to all indoor venues, including but not limited to restaurants, bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and indoor playgrounds.

Masks are required in Orleans Parish when entering K-12 schools, healthcare facilities and/or when using public transportation. Unvaccinated people over the age of 2 should wear a mask in public indoor facilities.

People are encouraged to avoid carrying their actual vaccination card on their person and instead are asked to keep a photo of the front and the back of the card on their phone.