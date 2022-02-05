When Matt Viator’s five-year run as ULM’s head football coach ended in December of 2020, he had no idea what he was going to do next.
But something told the 58-year-old work-a-holic that he wasn’t quite ready to leave the sport he loved.
“When I got let go, my number one focus was to try and get everyone on the staff a job,” Viator said. “I was kind of thinking I’d probably sit out a year.”
He got a few phone calls from coaches to discuss options, including from then-UL coach Billy Napier.
“One of them intrigued me,” Viator said.
Viator was the chairman of Sun Belt coaches when he left Monroe, so he had communicated with Napier quite a bit. That role also allowed him to cross paths with UL athletic director Dr. Bryan Maggard.
Some mutual respect developed.
Moreover, Viator worked with several members of UL’s staff at the time at previous stops.
“Coach Napier would say, ‘We had a really good relationship before he came here,’” Viator told. “I would laugh and say, ‘Yes, that’s because you took three of my coaches.’“
Rob Sale, Matt Powledge, LaMar Morgan and Tim Leger all coached with Viator, who recruited Michael Desormeaux years ago as well.
“I had a pretty good idea how the program was going to be run and the guys I knew on the staff kind of confirmed that, which is important to me,” Viator said.
So two months after losing his job in Monroe, Viator was in Lafayette as an offensive quality-control analyst helping the Ragin’ Cajuns achieve an historic 13-1 season.
A larger role
A year later, Viator figures to play an even larger role as new head coach Desormeaux’s senior offensive analyst working closely with the quarterbacks.
“He’s my guy for lack of a better term,” Desormeaux said of Viator. “He’s been unbelievable. For someone like me who has had a lot of new thing happen over the course of the last two months, the guy is just an unbelievable resource.”
Indeed, Viator was McNeese State’s head coach from 2006-15, before taking over at ULM for five seasons. Viator enters the McNeese State Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
On occasion, it was difficult no longer being in charge.
“At times it’s hard,” Viator said. “I wouldn’t be 100% truthful if I said it wasn’t … there were times. However, there were a lot of times that I really enjoyed it.”
Then there were those scenarios when Viator found solace in no longer being the head man.
“By the same token,” Viator added, “there are times when there are a lot of things that are going on … where I kind of chuckle to myself, ‘Whew, I don’t miss that.’”
From day one at UL, though, Viator said he was never confused about his role.
“People ask me what I did,” Viator said. “Well, if he (Napier) asked me my opinion, I gave it to him. If he didn’t, I kept my mouth shut.”
But again, the beauty of landing at UL was his familiarity with the coaching staff – having also crossed paths with Jabbar Juluke, Patrick Toney and Rory Segrest as well over the years – allowed the former rival head coach to feel comfortable right away.
Napier's strengths
It also didn’t take him long to see why Napier was getting so many SEC interviews during his stay at UL.
“Not that I was necessarily surprised, it just got confirmed,” Viator said of Napier. “Like coach Desormeaux, coach Napier is extremely intelligent, very prepared and I thought really consistent in who he was and what he expected out of everybody every day. I thought the consistency … that’s just the way he is. That’s the way Billy operates and I think that’s who he is as a person.
“He doesn’t get real shook up about anything. He’s pretty steady every day.”
In addition to helping with game plans and being a sounding board for Napier, Viator later took over advance scouting for the Cajuns during the season.
After winning the Sun Belt Conference crown in early December and Napier took over at Florida, Viator encountered another transition to his liking.
UL’s quarterback coaches – Napier and analyst Ryan O’Hara – were now both gone, so Desormeaux asked Viator to serve as the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Bowl.
“When he asked me, I said, ‘I don’t know. That’s a tough job coaching Levi (Lewis).’ If I’m going to come out retirement, I think I might do that," Viator joked. "That’s a good place to start.”
Future at QB
It wasn’t like the two needed to be introduced. Viator had sat in on most quarterback room meetings throughout the season and aided in the game plan each week.
But in the first quarterbacks meeting he supervised, Viator confirmed what he already knew about UL’s record-setting quarterback.
“I looked up and he’s taking notes,” Viator said. “This guy had been here six years, you know, and he’s taking notes and he’s hanging on every word I’m saying.
“That’s the kind of young man he is … just phenomenal. That guy was as fully prepared than anybody I had ever seen at playing the game.”
That’s one of many reasons Viator is excited about the future of UL’s quarterback position.
“I think the room is really talented,” Viator said. “I think there’s a lot of potential in the room for sure. Number one, they’re really talented and number two, they’re going to go about their business and prepare the right way. I think they certainly benefitted.. a guy like Chandler, he’s been in the room with Levi the last several years.
“A lot of times, you can tell players all you want, but when they have another example in another player to watch, that’s tenfold in what could actually help them.”
What's made UL click
One year into his stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Viator admires the program’s consistency, which he views as its key to success.
“The first thing is I noticed as it went on was the overall program,” Viator explained. “I’m talking about everybody that’s involved and the consistency day in and day out. Secondly, the way the organization is set up and the support that has been set up with coach Napier and Dr. Maggard. I mean the whole thing is impressive, especially at a Group of Five level.”
Above all, it’s the singular focus that has impressed him.
“The resources we have and the amount of organization itself – the people that are there – everybody’s on the same page,” Viator said. “Everybody understands what you’re trying to accomplish.
“In some organizations, you can have all the people you want, but if you don’t have the resources and everybody’s not on the same page, you’re not going to be successful like they have been.”
The new regime
And so far, Viator doesn’t seen any drop off with Desormeaux at the helm.
“He’s a really good communicator – what he wants to do from the players’ standpoint and the coaches’ standpoint,” Viator said. “I think that’s critical. You can know it all you want, but you have to be able to communicate it.
“You have to be able to teach it to the coaches, players and support staff. Everybody has to be on the same page. I thought Billy did a good job with that and I’ve been really impressed with how coach Des has navigated that, because I think that’s critical in being a head coach.”
The staff has changed somewhat since Viator arrived. As of Wednesday, Desormeaux said he’s down to five finalists for the special teams coordinator, but the rest of the staff has been finalized.
On offense, the line coaches are Jeff Norrid and Bryant Ross, Jorge Munoz at tight end, Matt Bergeron at running back, Leger still over receivers and Desormeaux and Viator the quarterbacks.
On defense, Morgan the coordinator and safeties, Segrest returns on the line, Wes Neighbors at linebacker, Jeff Burris back at cornerback and Galen Scott at inside linebacker.
For Viator, his complete role will be whatever Desormeaux wants it to be.
“I’m really there for whatever he wants and whatever he needs,” Viator said. “I really want to see him be successful and I think he’s going to be.”