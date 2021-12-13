From the moment UL clinched homefield advantage in the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Nov. 13 at Troy, it’s been a nagging question.

How exactly does this No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns squad stay motivated?

First, it was that long, non-conference trip to Liberty.

Playing against a potential first-round draft pick quarterback and being an underdog took care of that to the tune of a 42-14 win.

But what about ULM on senior day with so many off-the-field distractions and the game that really mattered now only a week later?

Truthfully, it wasn’t pretty, but a fast start produced a 21-16 win and an 11th straight victory.

Now that the Cajuns have sealed the deal with the 24-16 win over Appalachian State to capture the Sun Belt’s outright title, here we are again.

The trophy’s in the case. The biggest motivating goal that caused eight seniors to return was finally achieved with that win over the Mountaineers.

In so many ways, there’s nothing else for all-time great Cajuns like Levi Lewis, Max Mitchell, Percy Butler, Tayland Humphrey, Chauncey Manac and Ferrod Gardner to prove.

Only, there’s this one more game left to play at 8:15 p.m. Saturday against Marshall in the Caesar’s Superdome.

“I can tell you this, it’s a good thing the game wasn’t this past weekend,” junior center Shane Vallot said. “For our guys, we’re focusing now. After winning the Sun Belt Conference championship at home and having a crowd like we had — it was kind of a party out there — it can be tough to re-focus.

“I’m glad we didn’t play this past weekend. We got another week where we can re-focus and get a full week of practice in without finals and everything going on.”

Then there’s this matter of a coaching transition.

It’s true this Cajuns team has answered the bell in every game since the opening loss to Texas.

Apparently, all the one-score wins the previous season didn’t humble them enough to prevent a letdown start to the season.

Since then, though, this Cajuns squad has responded.

But that’s been with a full coaching staff and the biggest goal of all still to play for.

With Billy Napier now in Florida, along with three assistant coaches and seven other staff members, it’ll just mostly be the same Cajuns squad playing in the New Orleans Bowl.

“These guys have rewritten history here with the things that they’ve done,” new UL head coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It’s just about chapter in the book.”

In its basic sense, Desormeaux is counting on this bowl game bringing out the competitive instincts in all who stayed.

“We got a bunch of competitors in our building – from coaches to players to the support staff,” he said. “You name it, everybody wants to compete. This is an opportunity for us to go out and compete.”

The program’s new leader also is counting on his team remembering the book's final chapter is missing a few pages.

For one, there’s No. 13.

A win Saturday would leave the Cajuns with a 13-1 record on the season – tying Appalachian State for the best in Sun Belt history.

That win would also secure another major preseason goal of finishing in the Top 25. UL is currently there in all three polls.

“They know that’s on the line,” Desormeaux said.

The New Iberia native who never got a chance to play for a state championship in the Superdome as a high school player is also hoping a roster filled with Louisiana natives will be extra motivated to play in the iconic building.

“I don’t see us having any kind of a letdowns,” Desormeaux added. “We had some time away. Generally come back refreshed and ready to go.”

Desormeaux also doesn’t expect any huge changes in the staff’s philosophy.

One could argue Saturday’s game is more of a beginning than a finish with a new head coach taking over.

However you slice it, the Napier era is over. Desormeaux’s mark begins against Marshall on Saturday.

But there won’t be any coaching with the future in mind in this contest.

“The future’s going to be here soon enough,” Desormeaux said. “It would be a discredit to Levi to do it any differently than we’ve done it. You can’t sit and talk about this program without talking about him and the impact he’s had on it. He deserves to go out the right way.

“I remember my last game like it was yesterday. He’ll never forget his last game playing for the Cajuns.”

In other words, Desormeaux isn’t thinking about putting his personal stamp on this program just yet.

“This is not the time for us as coaches to make a statement,” he insisted. “It’s not about us. It’s about these guys and it’s about this team and it’s about winning this 13th game in a row and doing something that’s never been done here.”