The UL softball team won’t have to go far next season for the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament. The tournament will be held at the Cajuns’ home field, Lamson Park, the conference office announced Thursday.
The tournament is set for May, but the dates and times will be announced at a later date.
UL, the three-time reigning SBC tournament champion, will host the tournament for the sixth time. The league’s inaugural SBC tourney was held in 2000. The Cajuns’ home facility also hosted the tournament in 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2018.
In 2023 season, the Sun Belt Conference welcomes newcomers James Madison, Marshall and Southern Miss to its softball lineup.
The Cajuns finished 47-13 this season.