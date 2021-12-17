For UL’s Michael Desormeaux, Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl is his first one as the new head coach of the No. 16-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.

For Marshall coach Charles Huff, the game will wrap up his first season as a head coach.

So two teams with one eye on the present and another on the future will square off at 8:15 p.m. in the Caesar’s Superdome on ESPN.

“We’re very excited about this game,” Desormeaux said. “The ability to be able to practice in the Superdome on top of playing in there is really special for us.

"We have a lot of kids from Louisiana and their dream is to play in the Superdome. Even the guys who are now, when you get to play in an NFL venue, it’s always a special experience.”

As for the present, the Cajuns (12-1) have more on the line in this contest. Desormeaux, for one, isn’t ready to talk about the future just yet.

“It’s about finishing this year,” he said. “It really is. There are too many people in that locker room that won’t be back for us to even think about the start of next year. That’ll start when we get back in January.”

A win would almost certainly allow UL to finish the 2021 season in the Top 25 in all three polls. The 13-game winning streak would tie Appalachian State for the best record in Sun Belt Conference history.

Marshall, meanwhile, is hoping to finish out Huff’s first season on a winning note.

“We talked in the very beginning of our season that one game does not dictate how our season was,” Huff said. “It was about how we played, how we got better, how we enjoyed our time together. What a way to cap it off in a phenomenal city.”

Adding even more to the theme of moving forward is the Thundering Herd is one of four new programs to join the Sun Belt Conference.

In preparation for the game, Huff is impressed with the Cajuns.

“If you want them from their first game to the last game, they’ve been very consistent,” Huff said. “That’s tough to do. In a season of football, there’s ebbs and flows, there’s ups and downs. But you can see if they have a program, a foundation, a structure of winning. You can see it week in and week out.”

The Thundering Herd (7-5) is loaded with hope for the future with a freshman starting quarterback in Grant Wells and a redshirt freshman workhorse running back Rasheen Ali.

The 6-0, 201-pound Ali has rushed for 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns, in addition to catching 45 passes for 337 yards and a score.

“I think he does a really good job with what they do,” Desormeaux said. “He’s got some make-you-miss out in space too. They’ll line it up and run it at you, but he’s got some speed to get around the edged. He’s pretty complete.”

Wells has only been sacked 17 times this season – both a testament to Marshall’s offensive line, running game and scheme.

“I think they have a really good line,” Desormeaux said. “ I think the quarterback does a really good job. When he gets heated up, he knows where the outlets are. He knows where the answers are. That plays into it.

“The run the ball really well, so when you do that, it helps with play-action and things like that. You slow down the pass rush because they’ve got to play the run. Just the way that they’re built limits sacks.”

Wells has thrown for 3,433 yards at a 66.8-percent clip with 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

On the other side, super senior quarterback Levi Lewis will finish off a storybook career with the Cajuns, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in wins and touchdown passes.

“I wouldn’t say there’s a hyper-excitement,” the always low-key Lewis said. “I would say we want to finish off the season well. I’ve had a great career and great season, but I just look at it as another day at the office. We just want to be 1-0 this week.”

Despite his three-plus years of starting games, though, Lewis will be working with a new play-caller in Desormeaux for the first time.

“Coach Napier has built a culture around where at one point we would just meet with one coach, but now they’ll have at least four or five different coaches coaching the QBs giving us different type of advice,” Lewis said. “I think that’s a pretty good deal coach Napier has built for this culture.”

Lewis said coach Matt Viator will be working with Lewis this week and he has years of personal experience with Marshall defensive coordinator and Welsh native Lance Guidry during their coaching days at McNeese State.

UL’s offense will be playing without leading rusher Chris Smith, leaning on a productive pair of running backs in Emani Bailey (78-521, 6 TDs) and Montrell Johnson (142-730, 11 TDs).

Defensively, the Cajuns will be run by a different play-caller as well with Patrick Toney joining Billy Napier in Florida.

Safeties coach Wes Neighbors will serve as the interim defensive coordinator for this bowl game.

“By it being someone already on staff that knows how we run our defense and how coach Toney ran the defense, there hasn’t been much change at all,” junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill said. “You’re always going to adapt, because you have a new leader running the defense, but things have been going pretty good. A lot hasn’t changed.”

Junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill said the veterans on the defense have eased the transition.

“I feel like the biggest thing with the coaching change is the players, we know the standard,” said Hill, who said he plans to return next season. “Before the new coordinator could even adjust things, we talk to each other on defense. We’re not going to derail this train. We’re going to keep getting forward.”