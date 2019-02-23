HUNTSVILLE, Texas — He came into the day hitting a less-than-robust .071 in 14 early-season at-bats.
After the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the UL Ragin' Cajuns at Don Sanders Stadium, Sam Houston State left fielder Clayton Harp was still only batting .167 on the season.
But that had to be the best-feeling .167 batting average he's ever had.
Harp went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in that the first game, including a game-ending two-run home run to give the Bearkats a 7-5 win over the Cajuns.
The loss dropped UL to 1-4 on the season, continuing a disturbing early trend for the Cajuns of losing games they were in great position to win.
UL starting pitcher Austin Perrin gave coach Tony Robichaux a solid performance, giving up three runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts in six innings. It was even better than those numbers sound, in fact.
Perrin took a 5-1 lead to the seventh inning before giving up two consecutive singles. Two batters into Brock Batty's relief outing, Harp pounds a three-run home run to cut UL's lead to 5-4.
The Cajuns were still in position to claim their second win overall and their first on the road this season until the ninth inning. It was the end of a bittersweet day for Orynn Veillon.
Earlier in the game, Veillon connected on his first home run of the season, finishing the day 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on the day.
As a pitcher in the ninth, though, Veillon yielded the walk-off, two-run homer to Harp. On the day on the mound, Veillon gave up three earned runs on two hits and one walk with no strikeouts.
UL's pitching gave up little else besides the three-run rallies in the seventh and ninth innings, evidenced by the fact the Bearkats only stranded four runners in the game, compared to nine for the Cajuns.
Offensively, the Cajuns scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the seventh to help build a 5-1 lead.
In addition to Veillon, Brennan Breaux was 2-for-4 with a double and Handsome Monica was 3-for-5.
Bearkat reliever Steven Beard, who only threw one-third of an inning with one hit allowed, got the win. Sam Houston starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in five innings.