By now, perhaps at least one member of UL men’s basketball coaching staff has a better idea of most of the Sun Belt Conference implications heading into this final weekend of regular season play.

Coaches tend to want their players uncluttered by such complicated details.

So in the case of the 2019 Ragin’ Cajuns, all the focus needs to be on claiming a weekend road sweep of the two Arkansas schools.

“The biggest thing is take care of your business,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “It’s critical we play at our best and go into the tournament with momentum.”

The first part of the challenge is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Little Rock, before heading to Jonesboro to meet Arkansas State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Cajuns (17-12 overall) are currently embroiled in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Sun Belt standings with Coastal Carolina and ULM, all at 8-8. South Alabama is one game back at 7-9 and headed to the Carolinas over the weekend.

The top six teams earn the right to avoid the campus-site, play-in round on Tuesday prior to the eight-team field that invades Lakefront Arena in New Orleans next weekend.

Meanwhile the 11th and 12th place teams don’t even quality for the play-in games. Currently, Little Rock (5-11) is tied for 10th place with Appalachian State, which will host the Alabama teams over the weekend. Arkansas State (6-10) is along in ninth a game behind South Alabama.

“Little Rock and Arkansas State are fighting to get into the tournament, so they’re going to be playing for a lot,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be Senior Night for Arkansas State.”

To achieve the goal of sweeping the Arkansas trip for the second straight year, the Cajuns must first overcome the frustrating 90-80 loss to Appalachian State this past Sunday in the regular season home finale.

“I think our guys will bounce back very quickly from this, so we’re already moving forward,” Murphy said. “You have to keep moving forward at this time of the season. You can’t look back.

“If you look back, you’re going to find yourself in a pickle come the conference tournament.”

UL’s JaKeenan Gant, who is averaging 20.8 points and 8.8 rebounds on the season, was especially flustered after Sunday’s loss.

“It’s really difficult,” Murphy said. “JaKeenan has become the player we thought he was capable of becoming when we signed him. In conference play, he’s been very, very consistent.

“His ability to protect the rim is second to nobody on the league.”

In fact, Murphy almost predicted it.

“I still think there’s more he can do,” he said. “He knows this. I think you’re going to see him step up in a big way this final week of the regular season and into the postseason. He’s been a great kid to be around. He works hard and he’s got a great attitude on and off the court.”

In each Arkansas stop, there’s a player UL’s defense must address. On Saturday, it’s Arkansas State’s Ty Cockfield. On Thursday in Little Rock, it’s Rayjon Tucker, who averages 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

“(Tucker) is in the top five in just about every category,” Murphy said. “I think Tucker is a next-level guy potentially. He does a good job of operating off the high-post. He can hit a 3 and he can rebound. He reminds me a lot of (ex-Cajun) Johnathan Stove, although he’s a little taller and probably shoots the 3-ball a little bit better.”

UL at Little Rock

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Little Rock.

Records: UL 17-12, 8-8; LR 10-19, 5-11.

Radio: KXHT 107.9 FM.

Online: ESPN-Plus.

Series: UL leads 31-22, including 75-61 win on Jan. 5.

UL Leaders: JaKeenan Gant (20.8 pts, 8.8 rebs); Marcus Stroman (11.6 pts, 4.5 rebs); Jerekius Davis (9.5 pts, 3.1 rebs).

LR Leaders: Rayjon Tucker (20.5 pts, 6.8 rebs); Markquis Nowell (11.1 pts, 3.2 rebs); Nikola Maric (10.4 pts, 4.4 rebs).