The LSU men's basketball team added to its stellar 2020 recruiting class Saturday when 7-foot center Josh Gray verbally committed to the Tigers.
Gray is a three-star prospect from Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Connecticut, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 25 center in the class.
He joins an LSU class of newcomers that now numbers eight, including five other freshmen: five-star guard Cam Thomas, Walker's Jalen Cook, Mwani Wilkinson, Eric Gaines and Bradley Ezewiro. There are also two transfers, Shareef O'Neal from UCLA and Josh LeBlanc from Georgetown.
The class is ranked sixth nationally by 247Sports, which doesn't include transfers in its rankings calculation. Four other Southeastern Conference teams are in the top 10: No. 1 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Auburn.