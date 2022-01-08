Many around the nation learned the value of Jorge Munoz during the 2019 season when LSU quarterback Joe Burrow made sure to give him credit for his Heisman Trophy season in the Tigers’ undefeated season.

Around these parts, however, Munoz’s positive influence had already been felt.

For 10 seasons from 2008-17, Munoz played a key role in the UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program’s rise to the Sun Belt mountain top, coaching on UL’s first four bowl wins during in the modern era.

One of those who crossed paths with Munoz during his decade in Cajun Country was a quarterback named Michael Desormeaux.

So it was no surprise when the 44-year-old Munoz got a call from his former pupil shortly after Desormeaux was named as UL’s new head football coach.

And even less of a surprise how little time it took for Munoz to accept the invitation to return to UL.

“It was not difficult at all, brother … not difficult at all,” Munoz said. “I never wanted to leave in the first place when we first left.”

During his first time at UL, one of Munoz's most long-lasting suggestions was suggesting to coach Mark Hudspeth that he hire Desormeaux from the high school ranks at Ascension Episcopal in 2016.

A year later, Munoz was on Hudspeth’s staff that was fired prior to hiring Billy Napier. Desormeaux was the only assistant retained upon Napier's arrival.

Since then, Munoz had two stints of being analyst and then coaching running backs at LSU and one year at Baylor as the pass game coordinator.

Munoz’s new role at UL will be as associate head coach and tight ends coach.

“A chance to come back and help out Mike – coach Des now – that’s a big deal too as well,” Munoz said. “I think a lot about him. So when he called me and asked if I wanted to come on back, it was a no-brainer for me from that standpoint.”

Munoz said he ranks Burrow and Desormeaux as the most competitive athletes and best leaders he’s ever coached.

Apparently, the appreciation goes both ways.

“Coach Munoz is a coach that will work relentlessly in order to put his players in the best position to go out there and succeed and works hard on cultivating relationships that will last long after football is over,” Burrow said. “He is everything you could ask for in a coach.”

Munoz was exactly the candidate Desormeaux was looking for to help fill out his first staff.

“His history, as a coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach, will give him a unique perspective to teaching the tight end position,” Desormeaux said. “He is a family man who loves his players, demands the most from them, and gets results.”

Even better, Munoz arrives ready to help, but also with the understanding UL’s offense doesn’t need any overhauls.

“They have an identity,” Munoz said. “They know who they are and what they want to be. If can help out just a little bit to enhance what they’re already doing, then that’s great from an Xs and Os standpoint.

“Just the fact that I’m an older coach, which sounds funny to say but I am, just my experiences, not only at UL, but also LSU and some of the other places, I’m sure I have bring some value for some of the off-the-field stuff as well.”

Don’t expect much of a transition period for Munoz in terms of fitting in. In addition to coaching with former UL players Desormeaux and LaMar Morgan, he also coached with defensive line coach Rory Segrest as a graduate assistant in Southeast Missouri State.

.”I actually lived in coach Segrest’s basement for about a year there,” Munoz laughed.

He also worked with new head strength coach Connor Neighbors at LSU.

Munoz’s return to Lafayette also rekindled old relationships from video and equipment personnel to coaches in other sports like baseball coach Matt Deggs and basketball coach Neil Hardin.

“Coach Deggs’ daughter and my daughter played on the same softball team the first time he was here,” Munoz said.

Since rejoining UL’s staff, Munoz said his entire family has been reconnecting with old friends in Lafayette.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s been fun. It’s been kind of neat to get that type of reception.”

Munoz has noticed a slight change at UL upon his arrival. The Cajuns had success during Munoz’s first stint, but they’ve never been 13-1 and ranked nationally.

“Winning 13 games, I don’t care where you’re doing that – high school, junior college, major college, it doesn’t matter,” Munoz said. “That’s incredible to do nowadays. To keep your focus and attention and stay healthy, especially now with all the COVID stuff as well.

“So the fact that they were able to do that, you’ve got to just admire that.”

The goal was always to win every game, but it had never been that this close before.

“I think what’s so enticing now is that everyone here actually believes that it can really be done now,” Munoz said. “It can really be done, where 10 to 15 years ago, it was every coach’s dream and that was the goal but I think realistically after what they went through last year, I think they think it can really be done here now.”

Achieving that level of success will obviously be an even bigger challenge next season with so much transition under a new coaching staff, but Munoz hasn’t noticed anyone blinking thus far.

“There’s been no talk about, ‘Hey man, we lost some staff, we lost some players, kids are going into the portal … woe is us whatsoever,’” Munoz said. “Right now, the mindset is put our heads down and let’s go to work. I’ve been really excited to be around that here.”

The biggest transition for Munoz will actually be his new position of coaching tight ends. Previously, he’s coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and most recently running backs.

Ironically, Desormeaux had never coached tight ends either when Napier assigned him that position either.

In addition to recruiting, Munoz has spent much of his time since joining the staff getting familiar with such UL tight ends as Johnny Lumpkin and Pearse Migl.

“He’s everything,” Munoz said of Lumpkin. “He’s a leader, he knows about the entire team. He went through the entire team with me, laying out all the plusses we have and all the things we’ve got to get better at.

“He was already talking about the offense with me. This kid is completely bought in to everything we’re doing here. He’s going to be a pleasure to coach.”

Munoz said he’s told both seasoned tight ends he’ll be leaning on them during the transition.

“I already told them to let me know what you guys called this technique or what you used for this footwork, because I don’t want to come in and change what you’re doing,” Munoz explained. “You guys have done it already and have done it at a high level. I’m OK with that. I look forward to that.”