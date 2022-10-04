Former Northside and Lafayette Christian standout Tamera Johnson just can’t wait for the UL women’s basketball season to start.
The reasons are many.
The list begins with a return to the comfortable way of playing on the court that she remembers.
Multiple broken noses since the sophomore arrived on campus forced Johnson to play last season with a mask for protection.
“She hated it,” said UL coach Garry Brodhead, whose team opens the season with a Nov. 2 exhibition against Spring Hill College. “She’s been trying to get rid of that.”
Finally, she got the news at the beginning of summer workouts. No longer would she be required to wear it in games.
“I’ve been waiting to get out of it,” Johnson laughed. “It messed with me a good bit. Playing with it on every play and trying to adjust it – making sure it fit and sliding in the way of my vision.
“More on offense, not on defense.”
Johnson is also anxious to put her game experience to good use.
Although she missed most of her freshman season with the broken noses, the 5-foot-11 forward still learned valuable lessons.
“Basketball is a game of runs basically,” she explained. “You have to understand that you’re going to mess up a lot and you’re going to have times when things aren’t going your way.
“You just have to keep on playing through and not let that affect your game. As a freshman, even a sophomore, I would get frustrated at how the game is going and how I’m playing in the game. Now, I understand that things are going to happen in a game.”
Another big reason is Johnson looks forward to be a leader. Technically, she’s still only a sophomore, but it’s her third year in Brodhead’s program.
“I’m a leader,” Johnson said. “I feel like I have to fill the role as a leader on the floor, because last year we had a bunch of upper classmen. It was so many of them.
“We have more underclassmen now. I just have to step up and be a leader and lead those girls the right way.”
Unlike many players, Johnson just can’t wait to play defense.
“I’m comfortable on the defensive side,” she said. “My confidence is through the roof now on defense.”
So much so, in fact, that she regularly volunteers for it during practice drills.
“I’ve got to the point that when we split up the team (in practice), I say, ‘We got defense first,’” she revealed. “I’m ready to play defense.”
Johnson is also primed for a little payback. Playing in the paint during his first season seasons, she was a thin youngster who many opponents seemed to enjoy pushing around.
An offseason of getting stronger and Johnson is stronger – physically and mentally.
“It’s a mental thing,” she said. “Physically, yes, they’re beating me up. But my mental is not telling me that. My mental is telling me, ‘Yes, you can keep up with them.’
“They bump you, then bump them back. It’s a mind thing.”
Johnson said she only weighed 141 pounds when she got to UL. That rose 10 pounds last season and recently she’s gotten as high as 163.
“I wanted to get stronger and I wanted to get faster and I’ve certainly done both of those things,” she said.
As her ball skills have improved, Brodhead is also talking about playing Johnson more on the wing as well.
“I’m actually more comfortable on the wing, because I’m on the smaller side,” she explained. “Don’t get me wrong, I have the ability to play inside too, but I’m more comfortable on the wing. Most of the 4s in our conference are on the bigger side, so I’m quicker to get the rim and quicker to pull up on them.”
Brodhead is equally as thrilled about Johnson’s potential for the upcoming campaign.
“She’s got all the tools to be really good,” he said. “She’s feeling more confident too. If you feel comfortable and confident, you’re going to do a little bit better at the game.
“She’s shooting the ball a lot better too. She’s really worked hard at her outside shots. Her jump shot looks really good. The ball-handling still has some improving to do, but I think it’s going to be a plus.”
As a freshman, Johnson averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds a game. Last season, those numbers got to 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.
Johnson likes the team’s chemistry and she’s ready to put that into action. While there are some newcomers, there’s enough returning performers to build upon.
“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Johnson said. “If I know one of my teammates has a weakness and we’re about to put that in play and experience that, I’m going to make sure her weakness is taken care of. I’m going to help her.
“I just want to be a leader on the floor really and help my team reach its goals as a collective group.”
There is, however, one goal of Johnson’s that she’s not quite as anxious to address.
As part of her quest to be more of a leader, Johnson knows she needs to verbalize her communication more on the court.
For her, it’s a little tricker.
“I’m trying to be more vocal on the court,” Johnson said. “A lot of my teammates laugh at me a lot because the louder I get, the squeakier my voice gets. That’s just something I’ve got to work on to let those girls hear me on the court.”
Either way, Brodhead is convinced her actions will.
“I think her overall game has improved,” he said. “She’s so coachable. She just doesn’t back down.”