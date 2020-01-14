Trying to describe exactly how much more of a scoring threat UL junior forward Kimberly Burton is these days compared to her first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns isn’t necessarily an easy task.

“Oh wow,” UL assistant coach Deacon Jones said before a long pause. “Imagine going from crawling to running – just skip walking. That’s how much she’s really improved her shot.”

What did get a quick response was asked UL head coach Garry Brodhead if he’s ever coached a player that has improved her shot so dramatically.

“Never,” said Brodhead, whose Cajuns will travel to meet UTA at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in a battle of two of six Sun Belt women’s teams currently tied for first place at 3-1.

“She’s the most improved shooter I’ve ever been around, definitely.”

Indeed, the 5-11 junior from Red River High in Coushatta is rapidly changing the scouting reports on her across the Sun Belt Conference.

In her 31 games as a freshman and 32 as a sophomore, Burton had a combined total of four double-digit games.

In her last six games, she’s reached that level five times.

No longer can teams put a sagging defender to virtually ignore Burton while serving as a double-team for UL’s top scorers.

“Yes,” Burton remembers her offensive approach in her first two seasons. “In the words of coach Deacon (Jones), I found my comfort zone right here (point to corner) and just got out of the way. Pass it to me, I was not shooting it, because I can’t shoot as good as everybody else.”

One day during her sophomore season, assistant coach Amber Gregg pulled Burton aside and promised to help her address the problem.

Like so many high school player, Burton had no idea she had a problem when she arrived in Lafayette.

“In high school, you don’t think anything of it,” Burton said. “I was scoring and nobody stopped it, but when I got here, it was, ‘Oh no, your shot is bad.’ I was like, ‘I’ve been shooting like this my whole life.’ ”

First came the focus and determination to address the problem.

“I’ve got to thank coach Amber (Gregg) for putting me in the gym and working on my shot,” Burton said. “It was really her.”

Then came the potential obstacle.

Shortly after her sophomore season ended, Burton informed the coaching staff she was pregnant and wouldn’t available for the 2018-19 season.

“It was sad for me because I know he (Brodhead) wanted me here,” Burton said. “I’m his best defensive player and now I can’t play. It broke my heart and I know it kind of broke his heart too.”

Naturally, as a first-time mother, Burton was fearful of what the future held.

“It was a little bit scary for me, because I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, but I’ve been around kids pretty much my whole life,” she explained. “And the girls (teammates) kind of helped me through that. They made my life easier when it came to that.

“So when he was born, I was OK. I wasn’t as scared as I was going into it.”

No’lan was born on Dec. 8, 2018 about a month into what was going to be her junior season, and into a family instant aunts.

“Everybody’s been great,” Burton said. “He’ll be here later on today and they’ll like swarm to him. Those are like his other mommas.”

During that year off, not only did Burton figure out the ropes as a first-time mother, but she made huge strides both academically and as an offensive player.

“After I got pregnant, I got the extra (red-shirt) year and it kind of worked out perfectly (academically),” she said.

Burton graduated last month a year early in business management. And somehow she still had time to completely transform her shot.

“I was working out and still working on my shot,” Burton said. “I knew I was going to be sitting out, so I was like, ‘Why not work on something?’ The whole season I was out, I was working on it. My belly came and I was still working on my game.”

Essentially, the problem was she had no control of the ball with the way she held it.

The process of changing it was agonizing.

“Just changing it and being consistent with it, because you can always convert back to that bad shot,” Burton said. “Some days, I would just cry.”

Now that she’s knocking down jumpers far more often than before, all the hard work has paid off in her mind.

“I’m watching her today and she’s so much under control,” Brodhead said. “She’s so confident in what she’s doing. She didn’t sit out (last year). She worked out and I think that’s the biggest thing.

“I can’t believe she can shoot the way she is now.”

Moreover, Jones is convinced that year off served Burton well in another area as well.

“She was always a mature kid, but her IQ got better by sitting out and watching,” Jones said. “She wasn’t just hanging out. She was literally watching and studying the game.”

That year off watching her teammates struggle through a 7-23 season, along side injured former AAU teammate Jasmine Thomas, motivated Burton.

“We couldn’t be there,” Burton said. “We could only coach them up. We made a pact that once we started back playing that we’re never going to let that happen again. We’re not going to lose like that again.”

The process is ongoing. Her new shot isn’t 100 percent just yet and she’d like to improve her effectiveness with her left hand.

By next season, Burton is convinced she’ll be even closer to a complete player.

“Yes, I’m definitely having more fun playing basketball now than ever,” Burton said. “I’m actually a factor. It’s not just about the defensive side. I’m actually scoring and being productive and that’s helping the team.”