UL couldn’t quite get the glass slipper to fit.
After running through their first three opponents in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the Ragin’ Cajuns ran into an all-too-familiar buzzsaw in Monday’s championship game.
No. 3-seeded Georgia State put on an offensive clinic in the first half and a defensive exhibition for two halves to end UL’s Cinderella bid 80-71 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The Cajuns’ season ends at 16-15, while the Panthers improved to 18-10 in earning the automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
"," UL guard Greg Williams said. "."
Georgia State has now beat UL nine times in the last 11 meetings.
For the game, the Panthers hit 10 of 15 tries from 3-point land and also nailed 22 of 24 attempts at the free throw line.
"We lost them a couple of times in transition," Marlin said.
The Cajuns settled for 6-of-18 shooting from 3-point land, but only shot 43.1% from the field for the game and 15-of-22 at the free throw line.
"They're just aggressive," Marlin said. "They pressure the ball. They're good defensively, They lead the league in steals. They make it hard to make shots."
The rebounding battle was close with the Panthers claiming a tight 36-35 edge, but a big reason for Georgia State’s glittering offensive numbers was impressive ball movement.
The Panthers had 20 assists in the game, compared to six for the Cajuns.
Corey Allen had six of those assists to go along with 29 points. Justin Roberts had six assists himself while knocking down three of the Panthers’ 3-pointers.
"He had a big game," Marlin said. "He's an older guy. Their guys are all a lot older than our guys. They have experience and it showed."
The inside game of Jalen Thomas and Eliel Nsoseme enjoyed a big night. Both had 12 points and Nsosme added a game-high 13 rebounds.
UL wasn’t as troubled by turnovers as in many of its losses – only committing 10 – but struggled to get many easy baskets.
Much of UL’s offense centered around Jordan Brown, who scored 24 points with eight rebounds.
The only other double-digit scorers for UL were Greg Williams with 15 points and five rebounds and Jalen Dalcourt with 10 points.
No other Cajun had more than six points.
The Panthers put on a shooting display in the first half against the hottest defensive team in the league.
Not only did Georgia State hit six 3-pointers in the first half, but also added a pair of three-point plays. Ja’Heim Hudson’s 3 gave the Panthers a 21-12 lead at 11:48 of the first.
Roberts’ bomb made it 27-17 at 8:27, forcing the Cajuns to be chasing for most of the game.
Williams nailed one of his own at 6:46 to narrow the gap to 33-25 and Theo Akwuba’s dunk got UL within six at 35-29 with 4:59 left.
The Panthers led 42-33 at the half, outrebounding UL 16-14 and showing superior ball movement.
Georgia State cooled off some late in the first half to finish at 50% shooting from the field.
The second half was largely a wasted opportunity for the Cajuns. Like UL fans hoped, the Panthers didn’t maintain their expert shooting, but the Cajuns didn’t take advantage.
Trajan Wesley did make three free throws to cut it to 51-46 with 12:06 left, and Brown’s two free throws at 7:28 made it 55-52.
But much like UL did to its first three opponents, the Cajuns struggled to ever find a rhythm offensively.
"I was really proud of our team," Marlin said. "We got it to a one-possession game with seven minutes to go. We guard them better in the second half - held them to eight field goals."
It was Georgia State that eliminated UL last year in the semifinals.
"They stayed together," Marlin said. "We lost a couple guys and they stayed together to win it and when they got to this stage, they played really well."