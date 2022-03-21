Injuries are always part of equation in sports.
And while UL’s softball and baseball teams aren’t as ravished by injuries as last season’s softball team was, it’s still a source of concern now that Sun Belt Conference play has begun on both fronts.
For baseball, that conversation starts with junior center fielder Max Marusak.
The speedy table-setter has now missed 13 games due to his oblique injury and there’s no clear-cut update on his return.
“Boy, I don’t know,” UL baseball coach Matt Deggs said when asked when Marusak might be returning. “I would have thought this past weekend, but I’ll say it again, that’s a very, very tedious and tricky injury. It just is. That stomach muscle controls everything.”
So far this season in six games, Marusak is batting .313 with five stolen bases.
It's not that the Cajuns don’t have an effective backup solution in center field without Marusak. First baseman Carson Roccaforte or third baseman Tyler Robertson are both plenty capable of patrolling center.
The problem either move weakens the infield, which doesn’t have as many ready-made solutions at this point.
The Cajuns are 9-10 overall and 0-3 in league play after getting swept at Troy. UL will play at Nicholls on Wednesday, before hosting South Alabama over the weekend.
The other injury that could make a difference down the road is Ole Miss transfer sophomore southpaw Trey LaFleur if he ever gets healthy as another bullpen option, as would fellow lefty Blake Marshall.
On the softball side, the list is unfortunately a little more plentiful.
Again, it starts in center field, where veteran Raina O’Neal continues to be out with a hand injury.
After missing almost the entire 2021 season with a wrist injury, O’Neal has only started half of UL’s games so far this season and it could be a while before she returns.
“She’s going to be out now for a period of time,” Glasco said in Monday’s weekly press conference. “It’s not days. It’ll be a couple three weeks minimum. We’re hope to have her back late April. I think that would be our best-case scenario – mid to late April.
“I think realistically it could be as late as May.”
The Cajuns are 17-8 overall and 4-2 in Sun Belt play after winning two of three at Georgia Southern this weekend.
Elsewhere, the news is both good and bad.
The good news is freshman pitcher Sam Landry showed signs of overcoming a “minor injury” with two effective performances this past weekend at Georgia Southern.
The bad news is two starters suffered injuries in that series in shortstop Alexa Langeliers and outfielder Jenna Kean.
Both took blows to the head and aren’t expected to play in this weekend’s home league series against UTA.
"We’ve got depth on the infield," Glasco said. "We’ll look to Melissa Mayeux to fill in for us (at shortstop) and we’ll look for Ari Quinones to fill in for us this week. They’ll combine to fill the void that we have with Alexa out for the next few games."
As for replacing Kean in the outfield, UL is loaded with quality options offensively and defensively.
So far this season, Langeliers has started 24 of 25 games, hitting .293 with five homers and 18 RBIs. Kean has started nine games – most in the last two weeks – and is hitting .440 with 15 stolen bases.