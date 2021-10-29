A year ago, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns played at Texas State on Halloween night and it was a spooky game.

The Cajuns had 11 penalties for 122 yards, lost three fumbles and gave up 171 yards in kickoff returns … in a 10-point victory.

This time around on Halloween eve, coach Billy Napier’s Cajuns are hoping for a much cleaner performance in front of a homecoming crowd for an 11 a.m. ESPNU showdown against Texas State at Cajun Field.

“I’ve learned a lot and continue to learn a lot every week,” Napier said. “The one thing I can tell you is that have to have your team ready to play every week, regardless of what their record is or what there stats say or where you play or what time you play. Let’s don’t forget where we come from.

“I think the key here is that we focus on the things that we know directly contribute to playing winning football and we work hard at those things.”

There’s certainly plenty on the line. The Cajuns are 6-1 overall and 4-0 in league play, while the Bobcats enter 2-5 and 1-2. At this point, UL would still need to win out in Sun Belt play to secure a home site in the conference championship game.

Staying ahead of the game will require effectively dealing with a few changes in UL’s depth chart.

UL is 8-0 in the all-time series against the Bobcats.

For starters, freshman running back Emani Bailey is out, pushing true freshman Terrence Williams into the rotation with Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson.

Williams has two carries for nine yards on the season.

“He’s been impressive to me in practice,” Napier said of Williams.

Napier said Bailey has made progress and will be reevaluating Sunday to help determine if he’ll be available for Thursday’s game against Georgia State.

Also missing from the depth chart is defensive line depth with Sonny Hazard joining Dalvin Hutchinson out of commission.

That likely means more snaps for freshman Dominique Ratcliff, redshirt junior Ja-Quane Nelson and Mason Narcisse.

“Dominique Ratcliff is maybe a guy that gets more snaps as a result of that,” Napier said. “He’s really improved this offseason, really since training camp and during the season, he’s taken a step forward.

“We’ve got a pretty steady rotation there. We’ve been playing sonny mainly on third down, so there will be some opportunities there for other players.”

Overall, the defensive line play has been very consistent this season.

“We’ve played better run defense this year,” Napier said. “Coach (Patrick) Toney moving to outside backer and being involved more in the detail and specifics of the front seven has helped. But we’ve got veteran players. We’ve recruiting good players there, and certainly (defensive line coach) Rory Segrest is an absolute technician. So those guys are well-versed in the fundamentals. I think we’ve seen that become a strength of our team over time in the last three or four years.”

The line will be challenged somewhat by the rushing ability of Texas State quarterback Brady McBride.

He’s been sacked 22 times, so his overall rushing totals are glittering, but he’s actually gained 304 yards on 77 carries this season.

UL’s defense was hurt in games against Texas, Nicholls and Georgia Southern by mobile quarterbacks.

“Mobile quarterbacks have given us some issues,” Napier said. “It’s the unannounced play. It’s the scramble for a first down. It’s the ability to extend the play, so you have to stay in coverage longer. Certainly that will be a big part of the strategy here, how do we keep this guy from breaking the pocket and creating? I think he’s got a knack for doing that. He’s a good athletes and certainly makes a lot of plays off schedule.”

That defensive line will also be challenged by the Bobcats’ rushing duo of Calvin Hill (79-385) and Brock Sturges (62-251, 4 TDs), who Napier said he recruited as an Arizona State assistant coach prior to coming to UL.

“They’re tough to tackle and they’ve got a good mix of speed, quickness and size,” Napier said.

While the front seven hopes to add to Texas State’s sacks allowed total of 22, the Cajuns’ secondary hopes to build on McBride’s 10 interceptions. Cornerback Eric Garror had two interceptions and Bralen Trahan one in last year’s game in San Marcos.

UL’s dominating rushing attack is expected to face multiple fronts.

“In general, they’ve done a nice job of adding some complementary concepts to what they were doing before,” Napier said. “They’re very multiple. I’m talking five or six front presentations, certainly a lot of coverage variables and they can pressure you as well. I do think they’ve also added some personnel.

“This is an accomplished coaching staff. I see improvement. I know the record doesn’t indicate that, but I think their football team is better than it was last year.”