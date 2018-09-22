LAFAYETTE — Louisiana-Lafayette Cajuns never let Coastal Carolina put the game away, but neither could the Cajuns seem to catch the visiting Chanticleers.
After trailing by as much as 23-7, UL-Lafayette rallied but fell short in a 30-28 loss in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.
The loss dropped the Cajuns to 1-2 overall while the Chanticleers improved to 3-1 with their third consecutive victory.
The Cajuns got a 15-yard scoring pass from Andre Nunez to Keenan Barnes with 5:20 left and had a chance to take one more shot at the end zone. But a freak play helped CCU hold the ball for the remaining 5:20.
Facing a second-and-21 after a chop-block penalty, Torrance Marable hit off the left side for a 5-yard gain and fumbled. But the ball bounced to teammate Joivon Heligh, who rambled 15 more yards. On third-and-1, the Cajuns were flagged for offsides, giving the visitors a first down with 1:37 to play.
CCU threatened to pull away when it started the second half with a touchdown to widen its lead to 23-7, but the drive was costly. Quarterback Kilton Anderson’s 59-yard run set up a 1-yard TD run by Marcus Outlow. But Anderson was injured on his run when tackled by UL-Lafayette safety Corey Turner and did not return to the game. He was replaced by freshman Bryce Carpenter, who finished 5 for 5 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown.
UL-Lafayette responded with touchdowns on back-to-back drives. Elijah Mitchell’s 30-yard run capped an 85-yard drive. After CCU went three and out, Raymond Calais, who had only eight carries coming in, burst through a hole and sped a career-high 61 yards to make it 23-14.
Raymond Calais rushed for 108 yards and Trey Ragas 103 for the Cajuns and each scored a touchdown. But the Cajuns couldn’t stop the CCU option attack often enough. CCU piled up 311 yards rushing and 497 yards of total offense.
The Cajuns had a chance to tie the game just before halftime but found itself trailing 16-7 instead. Kyle Pfau missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with 28 seconds left but the Chants needed only 24 seconds to cover 68 yards. Anderson capped the drive with a 31-yard TD pass to Ky’Jon Tyler with four seconds left. Massimo Biscardi missed the PAT but the visitors dominated the first half with a 242-123 edge in yards and a 15-5 advantage in first downs.
The Cajuns struck first on their second possession. Andre Nunez connected with Earnest Patterson for 22 yards on 3rd and 15. On the next play, Raymond Calais turned left end for 40 yards and Trey Ragas scored for the 3 with 6:13 left in the first quarter
CCU answered on its next possession, but the drive stalled after a holding penalty and good pressure by UL-Lafayette’s pass rush to force two incompletions. Massimo Biscardi then hit a 50-yard field goal with plenty of room to spare.
The Chanticleers took the lead with a 13-play, 76-yard driving, passing twice. Marcus Outlow got 3 yards on 4th and 1 at the 5 and scored 2 plays later from the 2.