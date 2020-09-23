In many ways, UL redshirt sophomore safety Kam Pedescleaux had already distinguished himself from the crowd … behind the scenes anyway.

If you don’t, your career doesn’t last very long upon arriving on a Division I campus as a walk-on.

From the start, Pedescleaux caught the eye of head coach Billy Napier and his coaching staff.

So once he earned a scholarship with his energetic approach to the game, the former Manvel High of Houston standout apparently figured it was time to catch the attention of others in another way as well.

Hearing word the NCAA had approved wearing the jersey number ‘0’ for the first time intrigued Pedescleaux.

So he talked to Napier and defensive coordinator Patrick Toney about it. Then he called his parents and got their approval.

“They were like, ‘Why not? You’d be the first person in your school’s history,’ ” Pedescleaux said.

So he pulled the trigger and requested to put the unique number on his jersey.

Flashy? Perhaps to some, but Pedescleaux is actually more of a no-nonsense, blue-collar type football player.

So don’t expect it to change his approach.

“Yeah, I definitely want to make a name for it,” he said. “I want to represent the university well, the best I can. But it doesn’t come down to the number. It comes down to how the team plays, how I play and just executing every week.”

Through two games for the No. 19-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns, it certainly hasn’t impacted his play in any negative way.

In the week one road win over Iowa State, Pedescleaux contributed four tackles, including two behind the line.

Then at Georgia State this past Saturday, he added three more stops and a forced fumble.

“Kam Pedescleaux is like a Swiss army knife, man,” Napier said. “He can do about anything. He plays star, dime, both safety spots. He’s a very versatile player, really intelligent and a really good communicator. He can cover, he can tackle and he has very instincts for the ball.

“He’s a former walk-on – one of those heartbeat guys that came here as a walk-on and paid his way. He earned a scholarship and never looked back.”

He was one of UL’s Players of the Game in week one and served as a team captain in the second game at Georgia State.

That’s a pretty long way in a short time for a guy who had no guarantees when arriving on campus.

“Coming out of high school, I felt like I was underrated,” said Pedescleaux, whose Cajuns will be playing their home opener against Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cajun Field on ESPN2.

He had an offer from Army, but elected to walk on at UL instead.

“I had opportunities to go to other places and I felt like Louisiana was the best place for me,” Pedescleaux said. “I just knew that I would have the opportunity to show what I had. Coach Toney and the coaching staff gave me that opportunity. It was just coming and being hungry every day.

“I was on the scout team my freshman year and just showed the coaches that I could hang with these guys and proving myself every week.”

More than that, he displayed the ability to play all over the field in various roles.

“That just came from must wanting to. I always tell coach, ‘I’ll do whatever you want me to do,’ ” he said. “I’ll learn it. I’ll pick up on things fast. It was just about doing whatever that was best for the team. Wherever he puts me, I’m going to give it my all and give 100 percent on every play.”

By the second spring, Toney hinted that the 5-9, 181-pound safety had opened some eyes and had a chance for some significant playing time.

“It really started out in the spring,” Pedescleaux said. “Coach Toney was telling me, ‘You’re going to play this year. You just got to prove yourself.’ By building that trust, building that camaraderie with the guys on the back end and then coming into the season just doing everything I do in practice. Just playing hard, playing physical. I knew it was there. I just had to show up and do it.”

In 14 games as a reserve last season, Pedescleaux collected 34 tackles, 3.5 stops behind the line, two sacks, an interception and eight breakups.

This past offseason, it was about an extra concentration on the little things. It worked in Pedescleaux earning a starting position at the ‘Star’ position, which is essentially an extra safety that plays wherever necessary.

“Just improve in my overall game – the little things like running to the ball, playing better man … when I’m in the post, seeing the quarterback and seeing my keys – my primary keys and secondary keys,” Pedescleaux said. “Just little things like that to improve.”

So when the Cajuns opened the season by knocking off No. 23 Iowa State to earn a national ranking, Pedescleaux wasn’t surprised. He had already put in the work.

In his mind, it was time to reap the benefits.

“I tried to tell people that we weren’t shocked that we won the game,” he said. “They were shocked, but we weren’t. We know what we do every week. We know how hard we practice. We know the preparation that went into that game. I tell people that we already know. If we show up and execute, we can only beat ourselves, honestly.”

Don’t confuse that understated confidence with the utter joy of playing on national TV each week.

“As a team, we think it’s an opportunity to show everybody in the world what Ragin’ Cajun football is about,” Pedescleaux said. “We take pride in that, so when we do have those big games we do think about that. We need to let everybody know that this team is real, this team is coming and we’re hungry.”

And of course, showing off his new number ‘0’ jersey to everyone watching.