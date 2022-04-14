Two of the Sun Belt Conference’s top pitching staffs squared off with first place in the league on the line Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.
And naturally a slugfest ensued.
Fortunately for the visiting UL Ragin’ Cajuns, their bats had a little more firepower to claim a critical 10-7 win over South Alabama.
The win improved the Cajuns to 27-10 overall and 13-3 in league play, while the Jags fell to 16-15 and 9-2. Technically, South Alabama remains less than a percentage point ahead of UL in the league standings heading into game two scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
The offensive fireworks began with three runs in the top of the first for the Cajuns. Stormy Kotzelnick walked and scored on an error off the bat of Jourdyn Campbell.
After Melissa Mayeux’s single, Alexa Langeliers contributed a two-run triple for a 3-0 lead.
In the home half of the first, it appeared UL starter Sam Landry night officially get some momentum for the Cajuns by retiring the first two batters. Instead, Victoria Ortiz homered, Kamdyn Kvistad singled and Gabby Stagner smashed a two-run homer to quickly tie the game.
Landry wouldn’t get out of the first inning.
UL got a Mayeux sacrifice fly in the third to regain the lead 4-3.
But Stagner then hit her second two-run homer in the third for a 5-4 lead.
The seesaw battle continued in the fourth when Karly Heath and Kramer Eschete walked and scored on Kotzelnick’s two-run double for a 6-5 lead.
Langeliers continued her big night with a two-out solo homer in the sixth for a 7-5 “cushion” with reliever Mehgan Schorman still in the circle.
Schorman did post three zeroes in her outing, but then yielded a two-out solo homer to Emma Kropp in the bottom of the sixth to get it to 7-6.
UL then brought Kandra Lamb in to try to nail down the save.
Schorman finished the night giving up three runs on three hits, one walk and striking out 11 in five innings to get the win.
After giving up two baserunners in the sixth, Lamb was replaced by Landry, who ironically got the save by getting the final two outs.
The offense made Lamb’s job easier with three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to a bases-loaded walk to Heath and an Eschete two-run single.