Deep down, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco thought the best approach to handle his young team was to avoid playing outside competition through the fall schedule.
A higher level of uncertainty, though, is the price paid for that approach.
So much so that before Friday’s season-opening doubleheader, Glasco said he told his wife Vicki to not be shocked if his No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns drop a few games in the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics over the weekend.
In fact, he told her if it actually happens to “come get me after the game before I talk to the press to make sure I’m positive about my girls.
“You just don’t have a good feel for exactly where you’re at. As a coach, you dwell 100% of the time with what’s wrong with your ball club and what’s wrong with your players that you can improve.”
But as his Cajuns prepare for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game against Nicholls at Lamson Park, the exact opposite situation has transpired.
Glasco would have to go way out of his way to find some negative about his team after the weekend it enjoyed.
Not only did the Cajuns outscored the opposition 46-0, the only time an opposing runner each reached third base was on a catcher’s interference call by an infielder asked to play catcher to give Sophie Piskos a breather.
The five opponents only combined for 15 baserunners in 30 innings. Of the 90 outs, 50 were strikeouts.
Through five games, UL’s team ERA is 0.00, while the ERA of opposing pitchers is 11.05, thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
“For us to come out and go 5-0 over the weekend, I’m just really elated,” he said.
The preseason questions about Justin Robichaux taking over as pitching coach were answered.
“It means we’ve got talented arms,” Glasco said. “It means coach Robe is doing just an amazing job for us. The connection he has with the girls is really good. The chemistry between the pitchers and coach Robe is outstanding. It just means they’re buying, they’re listening. It means he’s put a lot of work in with them.”
Glasco said Monday it wasn’t clear which pitcher would get the start against Nicholls.
He also made it clear there still won’t be a set lineup any time soon.
“The thing that’s clear to me is we can rotate a lot of different ways and we can still be good defensively,” he said. “I don’t know you can put a timetable on it. We’ve got to try to get better every day from now ’til May. I want to experiment. I want to keep trying different options. I want to keep looking for something better than what we know we have.
“As long as the kids respond, I think we’ll want to keep giving as many people chances to develop and get experience as we can.”
The only reason area the team obviously has to improve upon is baserunning.
The roster is loaded with speed, so Glasco is determined to be “a nightmare” on the base paths. In the first game alone, the result was four outs on the bases.
“As they get more comfortable and less amped up, you’re going to have mistakes,” he said. “We’re going to have to learn to rein things in.
We worked on it in practice, but until you do it in a game, you’re just going to make mistakes. I hate losing a runner at third, but it’s sure nice to be able to put pressure on a defense when you can do that.
“Once we learn to get the play right, we can put a lot of pressure on and create pressure and we’ll seldom lose a runner on that particular play.”