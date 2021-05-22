After waiting until the 11th inning Friday before any runs were scored, it only took one batter in Saturday’s NCAA Baton Rouge regional winners bracket game against LSU.
Ciara Bryan gave the UL Ragin’ Cajuns a quick 1-0 lead with a home run over the scoreboard in right.
Only, the Tigers took the theme of early offense to the extreme with five runs in the bottom of the first en route to a dominating 10-3 victory over the Cajuns at Tiger Park.
“Bad game, horrible,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “Horrible time to play a really bad game, but we did. LSU hit the ball well. They hit the ball on the nose. Four of their top five or six people had good games. That’s not a good sign.”
LSU (34-19) advances to the regional finals at 1 p.m. Sunday with the win. The Cajuns (45-11) will play the losers bracket George Washington-McNeese game winner in the final game of Saturday’s tripleheader for the right to play in Sunday’s final round.
“Seventeen hits allowed, we didn’t get strikeouts, we didn’t make defensive plays,” Gerry Glasco said. “It was a really poor effort on our part … very disappointing.”
Aliyah Andrews and Ciara Briggs set the table off UL ace Summer Ellyson with infield single and Taylor Pleasants was hit by a pitch for the first of three times on the day to load the bases.
Amanda Doyle lined a double to score two. One out later, Raeleen Gutierrez hit a three-run homer off the top of the foul pole.
Gutierrez finished the day 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
“It felt like a beach ball if I’m going to be honest,” said Gutierrez of seeing the ball Saturday.
“She’s a great player,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Now that she’s getting consistent at-bats, you’re seeing a product of what we always knew she had. She’s such a great player. She’s so good defensively and she’s a great hitter too.”
LSU would bat around with seven hits in the first in taking the 5-1 lead.
Ellyson was pulled after Andrews got her second single of the first for Vanessa Foreman, who had a 2.00 ERA in just 14 innings pitched this season.
“I knew I was going to come in at some point during this regional,” Foreman said. “I just didn’t know it would be this game. Every game, I get focused. They told me to go warm up in the first inning. I only warmed up for five minutes, but I felt focused and I was ready to go in and shut it down.”
Foreman certainly slowed LSU’s hitting barrage. In three innings, she allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and no strikeouts. With a little help defensively, the soft-throwing southpaw would have kept UL in it.
“I felt like I did good,” she said. “I felt very focused. My main goal was just to keep more runs from scoring. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to. Their offense was just unstoppable.”
Torina credited an intense film study session to LSU’s lineup hitting Ellyson so hard.
“Oh it was a lot, but that’s how we do it,” she said. “I think that’s what we’re really good at. We’re good at preparing our team. I think that’s part of why we’re successful at this time of year. I think that’s somewhere where we excel.”
In addition to getting three hits and driving in three, including a homer, LSU starter Shelbi Sunseri was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
The Cajuns scratched across a run in the third and got an RBI double from Justice Milz in the fifth, “but we never could make a run.”
Bryan and Milz were the only Cajuns to get more than one hit in the game.
The shell-shocked Glasco hoped his team would rebound.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve never had this happen. I don’t remember a postseason game like this.
“There will be no tomorrow.”
Foreman foresaw an upgraded effort from the Cajuns the rest of the regional.
“I think tonight we’re going to come out with some fire and get some revenge,” she said. “That was not the game we were expecting to play. We’re hoping to shut things down tonight, so we can get them again.”