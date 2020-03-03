Campbell (10-10) at UL (14-5)
Wednesday, 6 p.m., Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park
RADIO: KPEL-AM 1420 STREAM: ragincajuns.com
It would be natural for UL’s nationally-ranked softball team to go into relaxation mode.
In a 15-day stretch that ended Sunday, the Ragin’ Cajuns played nine top-10 teams in a 12-game swing, the last 11 of which were on the road. UL went 5-4 in those games including wins over No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Florida (twice), No. 7 LSU and No. 8 Oklahoma State.
The Cajuns also went 7-4 away from their Lamson Park home base in that stretch, and now will make a quick home stop Wednesday to take on Campbell University (10-10) at 6 p.m. – their first home game since a 2-1 win over LSU on Feb. 15 and their only home game in a 24-day period.
Campbell isn’t in a league literally and figuratively with any of those teams, and coach Gerry Glasco is a little concerned that his team might not be at top form.
“We’re in a prime position to let up and get upset,” said Glasco, whose squad is ranked sixth in the D1Softball.com poll and eighth in the NFCA poll this week. “We have to be really careful and maintain our focus. You want to look at those 11 really huge road games, and you can get stuck looking backwards instead of forward.”
The Cajuns (14-5) took two out of three from Florida over the past weekend, losing 6-0 on Friday but rallying twice to win 7-5 and 7-6 on Saturday and Sunday. Prior to Friday, the earlier six games against top-10 teams were all one-run games.
“You know going in there’s going to be a lot of tight games, and you try to prepare your club for that,” Glasco said. “As a coach, we cringed in the Friday game. We made every mistake you can make. I watched the film until 3 a.m that night with a note pad, and I wrote down 40 mistakes we made. You do that against a top-10 team and you’re going to pay for it.”
Winning the weekend games in what Glasco called an NCAA super regional atmosphere – Florida drew over 4,000 fans for the series – made up for some of that sting.
“We looked at it like a super regional on the road,” he said. “It’s as close as we’re going to come to that atmosphere the rest of the year, and that showed a lot of character. We responded to adversity in a couple of different ways.”
Campbell, a member of the Big South Conference, will take part in LSU’s round-robin tournament in Baton Rouge Friday and Saturday after Wednesday’s game.
The Camels have played only one ranked team, No. 25 North Carolina, but their most significant win and the one that caught Glasco’s eye was a 4-3 road victory over Sun Belt Conference member Coastal Carolina in a season-opening tournament.
Coastal, which fell to UL 1-0 in last year’s Sun Belt tournament championship game, will provide the opposition for the Cajuns this weekend in Conway, S.C., when UL opens league play in a three-game series.
“Coastal played us really good last year,” Glasco said. “It’s important that this club wins every game they can win. This has been a year of upsets … I’ve never seen this many upsets to the major programs like this year. That’s a good warning we can use to motivate players, tighten their awareness and prepare them to play their best every night.”
Campbell won three of five games in a tournament in Charleston, S.C., over the weekend. The Camels have four regulars hitting .338 or higher in the lineup, and top pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot (5-4, 1.97) is expected to get Wednesday’s start.
The Cajuns will likely counter with some combination of Summer Ellyson (9-1, 1.90) and Megan Kleist (5-4, 2.36), after the two All-American pitchers worked their way through the gauntlet of the last two weeks. Glasco said the pair will likely see every key moment in the circle the rest of the season.
“We’ll probably ride our horses until games are won or lost,” he said. “It’s just such a critical position. If I lose, I want to be able to say I lost with an ace in the circle, so one of those are going to be there until we win or lose.”
UL’s offensive numbers took a dip during the rugged stretch, but the Cajuns are still hitting .291 and slugging .496 as a team entering Wednesday. Newcomer second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink (.340) and outfielder Raina O’Neal (.339) lead the team, while Sarah Hudek, Julie Rawls and Bailey Curry all have three homers and double-figure RBI.