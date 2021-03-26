AUSTIN, Texas – Senior Claire Meyers broke a 28-year-old record in the women’s javelin as she led a pair of UL Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field members to top-5 finishes during the opening day of the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Meyers claimed the individual title in the B section of the women’s javelin after her throw of 163 feet, 9 inches on her second attempt eclipsed the Ragin’ Cajuns school record of 160-1 set by Dorsey Steamer in 1993. The senior was joined in the top-5 of the event by freshman Maria Bienvenu, who finished fifth overall after her mark of 151-2 was the fourth-best throw in school history.
Ta’La Spates (56.42) finished 27th overall in the women’s 400-meters for UL with Shonita Brome finishing 29th in the 400-meter hurdles (1:02.69). Kiana Foster, competing in the first of two events for the Ragin’ Cajuns, clocked a time of 24.41 seconds in the women’s 200-meters to finish 32nd overall.