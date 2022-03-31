On Monday, UL softball coach Gerry Glasco proclaimed his Ragin’ Cajuns needed to win three of four on their Texas swing.
Well, his club took a huge step in the direction Wednesday with a dramatic 6-5 road win over nationally ranked Texas in eight innings.
Now comes the second stage of the road trip when UL opens a three-game series at Texas State at 6 p.m. Friday in San Marcos.
“They were my preseason pick to win the conference,” Glasco said of Texas State. “They’ve got good pitching and they picked up some good transfers over the past offseason.”
Currently, the Cajuns are 21-8 overall and on second place in the Sun Belt standings at 7-2 – behind South Alabama (12-14, 5-1), which had a series postponed last weekend.
Texas State is tied for fourth place at 18-13 overall and 5-4 in league play.
“Their team is going to battle,” Glasco said. “I know they want to beat us as bad as they want to beat them. It should be a battle.
“They’re extremely well coach with Ricci (Woodard). I have tremendous respect for her for a long time and she’s got her brother Scott who is a great coach. He was at Auburn when they had their great teams. Just a really good person and a great coach.”
The Cajuns are riding the momentum of their first weekend sweep of the Sun Belt season, followed by the first Top 25 win of the season at Texas.
Jourdyn Campbell continued her hot hitting of late with a game-tying, three-run home run in the third inning, before Melissa Mayeux added to her torrid RBI totals of late with the game-winning, two-run single in the top of the eighth.
The biggest story line in Wednesday’s win, however, was the relief pitching of Meghan Schorman, who continues to shine out the pen.
In 32 relief innings this season, she’s got a 1.53 ERA. Yet her season ERA is 2.66 due to 20 up-and-down innings as a starter.
In the win over Texas, she only allowed one unearned run, five hits,, walked one and struck out four in 6.1 innings.
“Meghan’s absolutely got the ability and the talent to be an effective starter,” Glasco said. “It’s a matter of finding the consistency. At this point in the season when you let games get away as we have, each win becomes more important.
“So it makes it a little bit harder to experiment.”
In recent weekends, UL’s been going with true freshman Sam Landry as the game 1 and 3 starter. Landry gave up four runs on four hits, three walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings and 50 pitches as the starter Wednesday.
“We like what we’re seeing with Sam in game one and coming back with her on Sunday, if we feel like we need to or want to,” Glasco said. “We want to grow her. As a freshman, she’s got a lot of potential and a lot of upside to pick up and learn the game mentally.
“To give her that opportunity to repeat herself … and try to pitch two different looks at a team. That’s all a good experience for her. That could be valuable in the postseason.”
Kayla Falterman also continues to ease to path to playing time by taking part in recent UL wins.
“I tell the kids, ‘When you get in that lineup, you make sure that we win,’” Glasco said. “I feel like since we put Falterman in that lineup, we’re winning. I think that’s even bigger than the contributions Kayla’s making (statistically). I think Kayla’s making some great contributions in the dugout with the mental approach of the team. She’s got a professional mindset.”