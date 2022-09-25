The offense showed improvement, but couldn't finish enough drives.
The defense continued to force turnovers, but gave up two crippling big plays.
Make no mistake about it, though, UL’s frustrating 21-17 loss was largely because of shortcoming in the kicking game.
Special teams play has been a major reason the Ragin’ Cajuns have won 34 games over the last three seasons.
On Saturday in Monroe, two critical errors in the kicking game was clearly the difference between winning and losing.
With 30 seconds left in the third quarter, the Cajuns missed on a chance for a 23-yard field goal because of a bad snap.
Then moments later, a bad snap on a punt allowed ULM to set up shop at the Cajuns 8. The short touchdown drive cut UL’s lead to 17-14 with 11:07 left in the game.
But according to senior punter Rhys Byrns, the blame for the botched punt is likely being misplaced in the minds of most.
“I wanted to come out and say that was on me,” Byrns volunteered after the loss. “I misaligned. It was my fault. That snap issue wasn’t on Connor (Milliron). Connor’s been perfect all year. I had a mental error. I went in behind the shield. I was supposed to be lined up head up. That mistake was on me. It wasn’t (special teams coach) Luke Paschall, it wasn’t on Des, it was completely me. That’s my fault.”
Furthermore, Byrns took blame for the special teams not performing well overall under first-year special teams coach Luke Paschall.
“No, that’s just me not performing, especially punting,” Byrns said. “I haven’t had the start I wanted. I haven’t helped the team with great field position. I feel like that’s played a role in the last two games. That’s completely on me”
As for the miscue on the missed field goal, Byrns thinks that unit will rebound.
“With Connor, I just apologized,” Byrns said. “Everyone’s going to think it was on him and that’s completely on me. I feel terrible that people will go to social media and blame Connor. He’s been snapping unbelievable.
“With (field goal snapper) Hunter (Sims), Hunter has been snapping perfect as well. We just mishandled one and he’ll bounce right back as well when he gets his chance.”
Decide for yourself where the blame should be placed, but the special teams mistakes can’t be corrected soon enough.
Credit UL coach Michael Desormeaux for kicking a 28-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, fighting off the temptation to go for it on fourth-and-one. But trusting that operation in the future depends on more than having faith in the placekicker himself.
With that said, it’s not like the offense and defense didn’t share in the losing effort.
After the quarterbacks’ performance was lacking in the Rice loss, the quarterbacks – and especially starter Chandler Fields – played plenty well enough to win the game.
Still, there were issues. The field position was too good in the first half for the Cajuns to not score more than 17 points.
A rare fumble botched one of the drives and the lack of a running game didn’t help on the other failed drives. The Cajuns had 86 yards rushing in the game, but the quarterbacks ran it more than usual in this one. .
“It played a pretty critical factor, especially when you have a 10-point lead and you want to mix some runs and passes and we weren’t really able to run the ball very well,” Desormeaux said of lack of a running game. “I knew that they had good players in the front, but I certainly thought we’d be able to handle it a little bit better.
"We didn’t handle the movement well. We couldn’t get them covered up and get anything going. For us, we’ve run the ball effectively and that’s helped build everything off it. We had to throw it a little bit more in the end.”
The passing game continued to include a few critical drops, including one bomb.
Overall, the offense definitely showed improvement. Its effort would have been good enough if the kicking game wouldn’t have collapsed. But there’s still a major upgrade needed.
“You’ve got execute in critical situations and we didn’t do it again,” Desormeaux said.
As for the defense, it was largely a winning effort, expect for the 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and the 89-yard completion that set up the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.
“You know, everyone I felt like we weren’t on the same page, but it happens in football,” senior defensive end Zi’Yon Hill-Green said. “You’re going to face adversity in football. That’s what makes teams good – who can come back from adversity and who can’t. We battled. ULM also battled and they came out victorious. I respect that.”
In addition to the long TD run yielded, the defense allowed 227 yards rushing.
Hill-Green, though, still isn’t concerned about that area moving forward.
“Not worried at all,” he said “I trust all 11 on the field. In football, you’re not going to be perfect. You’re going to make mistakes, it’s football. That’s why you have wins and losses. People are going to make mistakes”
The mistakes in this one were over the top. Way too many and way too costly.
Rice beat the Cajuns straight up. UL gave the game away in Monroe.
“I knew we’d have some bumps in the road along the way,” Desormeaux said. “Certainly didn’t see this happening. For us, it’s one of those deals, you have to go back to work. You have to do the things that you believe in and you have to work to the standard that’s been set and the expectations that you’ve got.”