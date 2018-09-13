Some of UL-Lafayette’s football players will make a quick jog into enemy territory at some point Saturday during pre-game warmups at Mississippi State’s Davis Wade Stadium.
They’ll be seeking out Mark Hudspeth, the Bulldogs associate head coach and tight ends coach and the Ragin’ Cajuns’ football boss for the past seven seasons before his firing last December.
“I want to go thank him for giving me a chance to play at my dream school,” said Cajuns wide receiver Jarrod “Bam” Jackson, whom Hudspeth signed out of East St. John in 2015. “This is where I’ve wanted to play since the eighth grade, and I want to go shake his hand.”
Hudspeth was UL-Lafayette’s head coach from 2011-17, leading the Cajuns to their first Division I bowl game and to a turnaround 9-4 record in his first season. Three more bowl victories followed in the next three years, as did three straight 9-4 seasons, before the Cajuns slipped to losing marks the last three years.
Billy Napier, who was hired two weeks after Hudspeth’s hiring, praised his predecessor earlier this week.
“UL is a better place because of what coach Hudspeth was able to accomplish,” he said. “With the success he had early here and the efforts he put into things like facility improvements, what he established, this is a better program because of what he accomplished here.”
The Cajuns have had a 40 percent roster turnover since last December, and Napier has spoken extensively about the rebuild of that roster. Even with that, more than 60 percent of the UL-Lafayette squad participated at least one season under Hudspeth.
“Everybody that gets a chance will go say hello,” said junior guard Kevin Dotson. “There’s no bad blood there. I’ll tell him that I hope he’s having a good time and wish him good luck.”
“It was bittersweet,” wide receiver Keenan Barnes said of the coaching changeover. “I’ll be excited to see him. I enjoyed it while he was here, but I chose the school before I chose the coaching staff, but coach Napier came in with open arms, and he’s very open with his style of coaching and doing things.”
More connections
One of Napier’s hires to his new coaching staff was D.J. Looney, who was Mississippi State’s tight ends coach last season. Looney was part of two bowl-game winning teams during his playing career with the Bulldogs, including a 52-14 win over Michigan in the 2010 Gator Bowl in his final collegiate game.
Looney was just as active off the field, serving three years on both the SEC Student Advisory Council and the NCAA Football Issues Committee, and he was president of MSU’s Campus Student Advisory Council. He was a graduate assistant at MSU for a year after earning his degree in 2010.
“I don’t know if he has any extra insight on them (MSU), but he was a part of them,” Dotson said. “For us, he’s a perfect coach. He keeps the energy up, and he likes to be technical with you. You come at 6 o’clock in the morning and he’ll watch film with you. He’ll do anything to make sure you get better.”
Tuscaloosa bound
The Cajuns will play a second SEC opponent in two weeks when they travel to face top-ranked Alabama. They’ll get a preview of that trip this weekend.
UL-Lafayette will head for Tuscaloosa on Friday and will house there before making the 80-mile journey to Starkville, Mississippi, before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game.
“That’s something we’re familiar with,” said Napier, who stayed at Tuscaloosa’s Hotel Capstone several times during his five years on the Crimson Tide staff. “We know what we’re getting there. We did a lot of work on advance travel and decided that’s our best option.”
Logistical issues
That travel is minor compared to the logistical nightmare that the Cajuns’ next opponent has faced, and continues to face in the wake of Hurricane Florence. Coastal Carolina, which visits Lafayette to open the Sun Belt Conference season on Sept. 22, had to move its Saturday home game against FCS member Campbell to Campbell’s home stadium in Buies Creek, N.C.
That game was also moved up to Wednesday afternoon, with Coastal rolling to an easy 58-21 victory. Immediately after the game, the squad boarded buses for Jacksonville, Florida, because Coastal's Conway, South Carolina, campus was evacuated Tuesday morning. The Chanticleers likely will reman in Jacksonville until the storm passes, and will either return to campus or head directly west toward Louisiana to continue preparations.
Schedule set
The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday kickoff times for 29 games that will stream on ESPN+ and ESPN3, a list that includes every league game on the Cajuns’ schedule. All of UL-Lafayette’s nine Sun Belt games will be on ESPN+ except for the Nov. 17 home game against South Alabama, which was previously designated as an ESPN3 game.
The Cajuns host Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, that time announced earlier this week. The rest of the schedule includes at Texas State, 6 p.m. on Oct. 6; New Mexico State, 4 p.m. on Oct. 13; at Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20; Arkansas State, 6 p.m. on Oct. 27; at Troy, 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3; Georgia State, 4 p.m. on Nov. 10; South Alabama, 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 (ESPN3); and at UL-Monroe, 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Game times are normally released 12 days in advance, but the league and its schools wanted to set the extended schedule for broadcast planning.