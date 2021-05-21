Thanks in large part to a stellar outing from Connor Cooke on Friday at Russo Park, the UL Ragin' Cajuns have a shot to win the Sun Belt Conference Western Division with one game remaining in the regular season.
Cooke took a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh before the sophomore was relieved by Jeff Wilson with two outs in the eighth in UL's 3-2 win over Troy.
If the Cajuns (29-22, 12-11 SBC) win on Saturday and Texas-Arlington (13-10 SBC) loses to Georgia Southern, UL will wrap up first place in the West after taking two of three from UTA last weekend.
Cooke (7-4) allowed only three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and two walks.
"He had all four pitches working," UL coach Matt Deggs said. ""When he needed to, he was burying the curveball. He's hard to handle when he has all four pitches working. They're all plius pitches.
"I thought he did a good job of pitching and not just throwing. That's the second time I thought he was going to no-hit somebody. That's pretty good when you can say that about somebody twice in the same year."
With one out in the sixth, Troy (27-23, 13-10) got its first base runner when Clay Stearns drew a walk. Sterns reached second base on a wild pitch, but Cooke retired the next two Trojans.
"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence going into the conference tournament," Cooke said. "We're pretty hot right now. We're just trying to keep this going."
Cookie said it was the second-best start of his career behind only a complete game, two-hit shutout of Arkansas State earlier this year.
"I felt really good," he said., "For the first time this year, I had every pitch working. I was throwing all four of my pitches for strikes. This is the best my body has felt in the past few weeks. I guess that factored into it, as well."
With two outs in the seventh, Cooke gave up his first hit to Caleb Bartolero. Dalton Sinquefield followed with a walk, but Cookie got Jesse Hall to fly out to end the inning.
"He's an unbelievable athlete," Deggs said of Cookie.. "He's probably, pound for pound, one of the top two or three athletes I've ever had at any position. He could be a football player at the Division I level. He could do just about anything he wanted to do. "
Cookie threw 62 of his 98 pitches for strikes and the Cajuns played perfect defense behind him.
*Cookie just has an athletic, rhythmic way of organizing his body and powering that thing down from the mound," Deggs said. More than anything, his success has come from confidence and learning the art of pitching. How to locate, not just be a chunker.
"Earlier in his career, especially coming out of the bullpen, he was prone to just chunk the ball because his stuff is good. He would get careless. (Coach) B.J. (Ryan) has been very, very good for him. It's been fun to watch his maturation as a pitcher."
Troy starting pitcher Orlando Ortiz (6-4) took a one-hitter into the fifth,
After Ortiz hit Tyler Robertson with a pitch, however, Ben Fitzgerald followed with a walk to set up consecutive RBI singles by C.J. Willis, Bobby Lada and Drake Osborn.
Carson Roccaforte and Fitzgerald also had hits for UL.