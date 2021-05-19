As the Baton Rouge Regional weekend rolls on, UL coach Gerry Glasco’s focus with shift to other teams in the four-team field.

For now, though, his attention is on two teams – his No. 15-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns and the George Washington Colonials.

One he really, really likes what he’s seen of late and the other is awfully intriguing.

Those two squads collide at 5:30 p.m. Friday at LSU’s Tiger Park with 100% capacity available to fans.

“They’re good,” Glasco said of George Washington. “They’ve got two good pitchers. They’re well-coached. I didn’t realize Shane (Winkler) was the coach. He’s a great coach. I coached against him in the NPF. He’s one of the bright young softball coaches.”

The Colonials are 37-9 overall after going 23-1 in Atlantic-10 play. Offensively, they’re hitting .349 as a team with 80 doubles, 64 homers and 54 stolen bases.

“They’ve got power,” Glasco said. “They’ve got a kid with 17 home runs, they’ve got a kid with 13 home runs, they’ve got a kid with 12 home runs, they’ve got a number nine hitting batting .450 that would be a leadoff hitter for most teams. I’m really impressive with what I’ve seen so far.”

Sierra Lange is a two-way star. In addition to hitting .408 with seven homers and 34 RBIs, she’s 21-8 in the circle with a 1.72 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Faith Weber, meanwhile, is 14-1 with a 1.86 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 105.1 innings.

“I’ve watched them on film and they’re tricky,” Glasco said. “They have a pitcher, you’re going to enjoy their pitcher … she’ll throw like a baseball pitcher. She uses a windup similar to what Auburn’s pitcher did a few years ago. She stops and changes her delivery almost every single pitch to try to disrupt the timing of the hitters.

“He’s doing some innovative stuff, some stuff that’s not the norm in college softball, because he’s that kind of guy, he’s that kind of coach.”

Glasco’s Cajuns, though, appear to be clicking at the right time. At 44-10 after going undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, UL is deeper than its been since the opening weekend.

“I feel like our team is peaking at the right time,” Glasco said. “I really could not feel more confident in my ball club today. I think anytime you’re going into postseason, I think it’s important to expect your team to play well, to believe you’re going to play well.

“I’m telling you, as a head coach, I have a great feeling about this ball club. I could not be any more positive that we’re where we needed to be right now.”

In addition to the usual standouts like Ciara Bryan (.426, 5 HRs, 37 RBIs, 35 SBs),, Kendall Talley (.355, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs, 14 SBs) and Kaitlyn Alderink (.352, 21 RBIs, 17 SBs), catcher Sophie Piskos and slugger Bailey Curry have been on fire.

“Right now, I couldn’t take her out of the lineup,” Glasco said of Piskos. “She’s bringing energy to our ball club. You can’t strike her out. She’s hitting the ball hard, she hits the ball with power. She’s bringing great enthusiasm. The veterans all respect her. The pitching staff loves throwing to her. She’s a big part of our team right now.”

Curry (.346, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) had four RBIs in the six at-bats in the conference tournament.

“Bailey going to be our DH on (Friday), because I want to get her a start off to a great regional start - get her three at-bats, four at-bats if possible,” Glasco said. “But selfishly, me as a coach I like having her in that dugout besides to me where I know when I get the bases loaded – I get the right spot – I can put her in in the right spot where they have to pitch to her, because she can do so much damage.”

In the circle, UL counters with Summer Ellyson (23-6, 2.22) and Kandra Lamb (16-4, 2.12).

“I think we’re in great shape going into the postseason,” Glasco said. “I really feel good about this team and where we’re at. Me as a coach, I feel fresh. I feel really good. The last two to three weeks, the chemistry of our ball club has been absolutely amazing.

“It’s just fun to come to the office every day. You can feel the enthusiasm. You can sense the excitement of our ball club.”