ATHENS, Ohio — It took a little longer than UL coach Billy Napier would have wanted, but the vaunted Ragin’ Cajuns rushing attack delivered once again in a 45-25 road win over Ohio on Saturday at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
By the time four quarters were played, UL posted another impressed total of 285 rushing yards to ignite an offense that collected 25 more first downs and 489 total yards in winning the program's first non-conference road win in an opener since 1990.
Initially, though, the Bobcats’ defense had a plan and one that worked for most of the first half.
“We started the game running a little more outside zone,” Napier said. “They were moving the front, cancelling gaps. We ran into some disadvantage looks in my opinion. They had a good plan. They had a good initial plan. Then we went to a little more inside zone in the second half and that proved to be a lot more effective.”
Leading the way was the duo of junior running back Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas.
Mitchell finished with 17 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. It was the fourth time the Erath High product had a three-touchdown game in his career.
Ragas added 129 yards and a score on 15 carries.
Together, it became the 27th time in school history that two backs went over 100 yards in a game.
“It (rushing attack) was really good,” Mitchell said. “The O-line really gave a good push. On our side, our receivers were all blocking outside and it just opened up.
“We saw schemes where they were blitzing, so for halftime, we figured everything out and in the second half, we did it like we were supposed to.”
The biggest run made all day, however, may have been the 32-yard run by Ragas in the fourth quarter. Ohio had just trimmed a 31-12 UL lead to 31-25 and was building momentum.
And suddenly, the Cajuns were facing a third-and-three from the UL 32. Ragas responded with a 32-yard run to keep the drive alive.
Mitchell followed with a 22-yard run of his own and Ohio’s run was effectively ended.
“They gave us some issues, especially their defense against our offense in the first half,” Napier said. “We had to adjust to what they were doing. I thought our players competed. We made plays in the passing game when we needed to. We were plus-three in the turnover margin.
“You’d like to have a handful of less penalties, but certainly we made plays when we needed to. We continued to compete and fight.”
The passing game struggled to maintain any consistency for most of the game. Levi Lewis finished 19-of-29 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ironically, he iced the win with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marcus Bradley, who finished with five receptions for 75 yards and a score.
Tight end Nick Ralston caught a 2-yard TD pass earlier in the game.
“It was a little bit frustrating (in first half),” Bradley said. “We know we start slow. We just have to get over that hump. I don’t know what it is, but when we play good teams, we start slow. We’ve just got to find out what’s causing that and fix it.”
The other issue the Cajuns’ staff will likely be addressing next week in practice is penalties. UL was flagged 16 times for 161 yards, and still somehow won the game by 20 points.
The defense shined brightly for the majority of the game.
Ohio’s offense was limited to 5 of 15 on third down. The Cajuns’ defense turned away a pair of two-point conversions and also got an interception from A.J. Washington in the end zone after a pass interference flag gave the Bobcats the ball at the UL 2 in the fourth quarter.
“That’s what I like about our team,” Napier said. “We’ve got a lot of fight in us. We’ve got lots of work to improve on. I’m excited about how good we can become over time here as we continue to work hard as a team.”
Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke only competed 18 of his 38 attempts for 277 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
“Once we started figuring it out and starting running the ball, we made them one-dimensional to some degree,” Napier said. “On passing downs, they were kind of out of favorable down and distances. Then we rushed the passer, matched their patterns and got off the field on third down.”