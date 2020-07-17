Mark Hudspeth, the former UL football coach, was suspended for 'unacceptable conduct' at his current job at Austin Peay before he resigned earlier this month, according to The Leaf-Chronicle.
Hudspeth's suspension was to run from June 17 to July 10, according to an internal Austin Peay email obtained by The Leaf-Chronicle. He resigned July 3.
Austin Peay athletic director Gerald Harrison wouldn't tell the newspaper what Hudspeth's conduct was or whether he was forced to resign. He previously had said Hudspeth's resignation had nothing to do with 11 Austin Peay players testing positive for COVID-19 in June.
Hudspeth coached the Ragin' Cajuns from 2011 to 2017, going 29-38 on the field and reaching five bowl games — though the NCAA later vacated 22 of those wins because of academic fraud and recruiting violations tied to a former assistant, David Saunders.
Hudspeth returned to Mississippi State as the Bulldogs' tight ends coach in 2018 before landing at Austin Peay last season. He led the Governors to an 11-4 record and their first Ohio Valley Conference title in more than 40 years in his first season.