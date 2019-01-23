UL-Lafayette’s basketball team may have taken a pair of easy wins over South Alabama last year, but Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said he knows this year’s task could be a little different ... and even more different next year.
The Jaguars, who come to the Cajundome at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Sun Belt Conference battle, are in their first year under former Nicholls coach Richie Riley. The Colonels won their first Southland Conference title in 20 years last season, thanks in part to a heavy influx of transfer players who gave Nicholls an immediate boost.
Riley’s doing the same thing with USA, with South Carolina graduate transfer Kory Holden playing a significant role and three other transfers sitting out and preparing to give the Jaguars that kind of boost in 2019-20.
They didn’t need the help this season. USA (9-10, 2-4) has its five leading scorers back from last season including its biggest inside threat in Josh Ajayi, outside weapon Rodrick Sikes and much-improved swingman Trhae Mitchell.
“They pretty much have the same rotation as last year,” Marlin said. “Ajayi is strong inside and he’s in better shape than he was a year ago, and Sikes is an all-conference type guy that can really shoot the ball. I’ve been impressed with Mitchell just from watching, it looks like he’s really stepping into his own.”
The Jaguars have lost four straight conference games but three of those were final-possession games — including an 88-86 home overtime loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday. USA had fallen to league-leading Georgia State 69-66 two nights earlier when the Jaguars missed two tying 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds.
The Cajuns (11-7, 2-3) are also coming off a pair of nail-biters, winning at Georgia Southern 87-85 before falling 99-95 at UL-Monroe last Saturday.
“That’s the kind of games you expect in conference,” said Marlin, whose squad will play five of its next seven in the Cajundome. “This league’s got a lot of balance, and that makes it even more important to protect your home floor.”
The Jaguars are 0-6 on the road this seasonand have lost those six games by an average of almost 17 points per game, including a head-scratching 91-62 blowout at Little Rock 12 days ago in its last road game.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Ajayi is on his way to leading USA in rebounding for the third straight year, averaging 8.2 per game to go with a team-leading 15.6 scoring average. He’s even better in Sun Belt play (17.8), while Sikes is at 13.6 and has made almost twice as many 3-pointers than any active Cajuns shooter.
The Jaguars also know what to expect from the Cajuns, and that’s a heavy dose of JaKeenan Gant. The senior leads UL-Lafayette with 20.5 points per game, and in conference games only, he’s the Sun Belt’s leading scorer at 30.6, along with leading the league in rebounding and blocked shots.
The last time Gant took the floor in the Cajundome, he finished with 45 points on a 15-of-21 shooting night.
Fellow senior Marcus Stroman is also coming off a 13-point, 12-assist game in the high-scoring loss at ULM, while junior guard P.J. Hardy had his best collegiate performance with 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and six rebounds.
Hardy has seen more playing time since UL-Lafayette lost senior guard Malik Marquetti for the season with a torn ACL, and has backup point Trajan Wesley still out with a sprained ankle.
“When he has his feet down, he shoots the ball really well,” Marlin said of Hardy, who had 12 points off the bench in the preceding game at Georgia Southern. “He rushed it early in the year, but the last three games he’s shot the ball with confidence. He’s hit some big shots for us, but at Monroe that was also his best defensive and rebounding game.”