In the mind of surging UL outfielder Heath Hood, it may not have been easy, but it wasn’t complicated.
Fighting good pitching and cold weather for much of the first five weeks of the season, the Ragin’ Cajuns got off to a very slow start offensively.
Coming off an encouraging weekend with 23 runs, 34 hits and 12 extra-base hits, the Cajuns are hoping to keep the bats hot when they travel to meet McNeese at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Miller Ballpark in Lake Charles.
“You just have to slip that mind-switch,” Hood said. “You have to always stay confident and just keep swinging.”
“It’s a team deal. You just have to have the same mindset every day.
Stay loose have fun and play to the best of your ability.”
The hot weekend has UL’s team batting average up to .246 with 78 runs, 18 doubles, six triples, 11 homers and 34 stolen bases.
UL now has three hitters .300 or better – Carson Roccaforte (.392, 3 HRs, 21 RBIs), Connor Kimple (.304, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs) and Hood (.300, 2 HRs, 8 RBIs).
For coach Matt Deggs, it’s a matter of focusing each game.
“If you’re a .400 hitter, that doesn’t mean you’re a .400 hitter at the dish,” Deggs said. “It’s a brand new day. You’ve got to continue to do those things. So if I’m a .050 or a .400 hitter, I’m who I am when I wake up that morning and I get to decide.
“When you can embrace that attitude and be unafraid to crash and burn, you can achieve your true potential and actually have fun playing the game.”
UL (8-7) also hopes to stay above .500 for the season with a win, while McNeese is 9-7 on the season.
Peyton Havard is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA with nine strikeouts in nine innings so far this season.
UL’s staff is flying high this week thanks to Jeff Wilson earned Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors with a complete-game outing over Houston.
The Cajuns now have a 4.33 team ERA, giving up 119 hits, 66 walks and striking out 158 in 135 innings.
McNeese’s pitching numbers are very similar with a 4.50 ERA. In 136 innings, Cowboy hurlers have allowed 123 hits, walks 52 and fanned 155.
Offensively, the Cowboys are hitting .279 with 119 runs, 27 doubles, nine triples, 11 homers and 34 stolen bases.
Tre Obregon (.357, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs), Brad Burckel (.344, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs) and Payton Harden (.323, 10 RBIs) are McNeese’s top hitters.
“It’ll be a lively atmosphere,” Deggs said of the matchup. “They draw extremely well. The community in Lake Charles supports those guys like we get supported here. It’s just a smaller venue. They’re going to draw well.
"Obviously they’re well-coached and they’re tough to play over there. We’ve got to get over there and play our brand of baseball. If we get headed downhill on people, it’s tough to stop. Our offense needs to continue to step up.”